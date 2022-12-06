Republicans react to Trump’s call to repeal the Constitution





Several GOP senators on Monday criticized Donald Trump’s statement over the weekend, saying the Constitution could be terminated to reinstate him as president, though most did not extend their repudiations to his 2024 candidacy. .

Senate Republicans who weighed in on Trump’s social truth remarks on Saturday focused more on the importance of upholding the Constitution.

“Well, I think you’re taking an oath to the Constitution, you’re not taking it provisionally,” said Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a Senate GOP leadership member who is retiring early next month. “And I can’t imagine a former president would make that statement.”

Asked about Trump’s remark, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, adviser to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said, “I don’t know why anyone would say something like that, certainly not an ex-president. I think it’s irresponsible.”

But when asked if Trump’s statement should disqualify him from another White House bid, Cornyn replied, “Well, we don’t know who’s going to run,” before adding, “I mean, I guess he will be until he isn’t.”

In his Truth Social platform, Trump suggested ending the Constitution to put him back in power, referring to false allegations of widespread voter fraud in 2020.

Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, Trump wrote.

Trump’s posting followed Twitter CEO Elon Musks’ Friday promotion of a series of tweets he said exposed the suppression of free speech by revealing internal documents showing how the company has dealt with a New York Post article on Hunter Biden in 2020.

Reactions to Trump’s Capitol Hill post were reminiscent of his four years in office, when GOP lawmakers often walked a fine line in trying to distance themselves from his remarks without becoming the target of Trump and his supporter base.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who was among the few Senate Republicans to vote to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial last year, tweeted Monday that her remark was an affront to the nation.

Suggesting the termination of the Constitution is not only a betrayal of our oath of office, it is an affront to our Republic, Murkowski wrote.

Senator Mike Rounds, meanwhile, linked Trump’s remarks to his ambitions for 2024.

Anyone who wants to lead our country must pledge to protect the Constitution. They shouldn’t threaten to end it, the South Dakota Republican said in a statement.

McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, as well as the Republican National Committee, have yet to comment on Trump’s message. Earlier, NBC News reached out to all three for comment.

McConnell told reporters on Monday he plans to respond Tuesday during his weekly remarks.

McCarthy said late last month that House Republicans would put the Constitution at the center of their majority, starting on the first day of the new Congress.

“On the very first day of the new Republican-led Congress, we will read every word of the Constitution out loud from the floor of the House, something that hasn’t been done in years,” he tweeted. November 25.

In a statement on Sunday, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said attacking the Constitution was anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.

