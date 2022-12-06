Amid US-Saudi tensions, Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Riyadh this week: report





During Xi Jinping’s two-day visit, a China-GCC conference is also expected to take place. Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Thursday amid tensions between the United States and the two countries. According to CNN citing sources, Xi’s trip to Riyadh, the capital of Arabia, will include a Sino-Arab summit which 14 Arab heads of state are expected to attend. During the two-day visit, a China-GCC conference is also expected to take place. Rumors of a Chinese presidential visit to America’s biggest ally in the Middle East have been circulating for months. Yet they have yet to be confirmed by the governments of Saudi Arabia and China. Last week, the Saudi government sent registration forms to journalists to cover the summit, without confirming the exact dates. The Saudi government declined to respond to CNN’s request for information on Xi’s visit and planned summits. The United States and Saudi Arabia are still embroiled in a heated dispute over oil production, which culminated in strong rhetoric and trade accusations in October when the Saudi-led oil cartel OPEC+ , cut production by two million barrels a day in a bid to “stabilize” prices. . The decision was made despite an intense US campaign against it, according to CNN. In July, US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia where he discussed the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden said he believed the Saudi leader was responsible for the US-based journalist’s death. “I raised it at the top of the meeting, making it clear what I thought about it then and what I think about it now,” Biden said in a speech after hours of meetings with the crown prince. Saudi in Jeddah. US relations with China have also been strained, not just with Saudi Arabia. China and Saudi Arabia have also taken different positions vis-à-vis the West regarding the war in Ukraine. Both have refrained from approving sanctions against Russia, and Riyadh has repeatedly argued that Moscow is a key energy-producing partner that should be consulted on OPEC+ decisions, CNN reported. Following last month’s massive oil cut, some US officials have accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia and aiding President Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine. Saudi officials have denied using oil as a weapon or siding with Russia. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day Exit polls: BJP set to break own record in Gujarat

