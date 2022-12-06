Borat jokes about Kanye, anti-Semitism and Trump at the Kennedy Center – Rolling Stone





Sacha Baron Cohen unexpectedly appeared at the Kennedy Center Honors as Borat to joke about Kanye West’s anti-Semitism and confuse Joe Biden with Donald Trump.

As The Guardian reports, Baron Cohen/Borat was technically on hand to help celebrate U2, which is one of this year’s Kennedy Center honorees. Although he did eventually, it wasn’t until he cracked a few jokes. For example, the singer-songwriter behind “In My Country There Is Problem (Throw the Jew Down the Well)” took a moment to express his frustration with the recent rise in anti-Semitism in the United States, in joking: “It’s not fair. Kazakhstan is the first nation that crushes the Jews. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop stealing! Stop stealing!”

Turning specifically to Kanye West, Borat joked, “Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name to Kazakhstan-ye West. But we said, ‘No, he’s also an anti-Semite, even for us.’ »

Borat even managed to crack a joke on U2 during this ostensible digression, parodying “With or Without You” with the lyrics “With or Without Jews.” After singing a bit, he joked, “What’s the matter? They loved it at Mar-a-Lago. They chose ‘Without the Jews’.

Speaking of Mar-a-Lago, Borat offered a few jokes to President Joe Biden at the expense of his predecessor. “I know the President of the United States and A is here. Where are you, Mr. Trump? Borat snapped. “You don’t look so good. Where did your glorious big belly go? And your pretty orange skin has turned pale.

Turning his attention to First Lady Jill Biden, Borat then joked, “But I see you have a new wife. Wawaweewa! She is very erotic. I have to look away before I get a Bono! Tendency

Regarding his U2 routine, Borat jokingly referred to the rock outfit as “Me 2” and praised their “Irish hut”. And, of course, he tapped into the bottomless pit of jokes about U2’s infamous decision to give away its 2014 album Songs of Innocence for free to all iTunes users, whether they wanted it or not. After reading a letter from his parents in Kazakh, Borat said, “It means ‘Please remove your damn album from my new iPhone 6.'”

No video from Borat’s Kennedy Center Honors set has been posted online, but it will hopefully appear (in some form) when the show airs Dec. 28 on CBS.

