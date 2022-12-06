What are the issues as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue





NEW YORK (AP) Its one-ballot former President Donald Trump would rather not be associated with the verdict sheet in his company’s tax evasion trial.

Deliberations are expected to extend into a second day on Tuesday as jurors weigh charges that the Trump Organization helped executives dodge personal income tax on benefits such as Manhattan apartments and cars. luxury.

The case went to the jury on Monday after a month-long trial with testimony from seven witnesses, including the company’s longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and senior vice president and comptroller Jeffrey McConney.

Jurors deliberated for about four hours on Monday and returned to the courtroom with just one question as they sought to clarify one of the charges.

Here’s a look at what jurors are considering and what’s next in Manhattan District attorneys’ investigation of Trump.

THE ALLEGATIONS

Prosecutors indicted the Trump Organization in July 2021, seeking to hold the company accountable for the actions of some of its most loyal and long-serving leaders.

Weisselberg, charged in the same indictment, later pleaded guilty to tax evasion on $1.7 million in benefits paid by the company. He testified at the company’s trial that he conspired with McConney in the scheme, in part by adjusting payroll records to deduct the cost of company-paid extras from his salary.

Weisselberg, a Trump Organization employee since 1986, said the arrangement lowered his tax bill while saving the company money because he didn’t have to give him a big raise to cover the cost of benefits. and additional taxes he would have incurred.

Other executives have also been charged with avoiding taxes on company benefits, but no one else has been charged.

Jurors are asked to decide whether Weisselberg was a senior officer acting on behalf of the company when he hatched his tax avoidance scheme, as prosecutors allege, or whether he was acting in his own interest, as the lawyers of the Trump Organization support it.

They must also determine if he intended to benefit the company’s bottom line, and not just his own.

EXPENSES

Technically speaking, it is not the Trump Organization, but two subsidiary entities that are accused. They are: the Trump Corporation, which handles the executive management functions of Trump’s real estate empire; and Trump Payroll Corporation, through which it pays employees, cuts bonus checks and prepares W2 tax forms.

The charges include criminal tax evasion, falsification of business documents and conspiracy. The Trump Corporation is charged with nine counts. The Trump Payroll Corporation is charged with eight. Each entity has its own defense team.

About 40 minutes into deliberations, the jurors sent out a note asking the judge to reread the material for one of the charges, fourth-degree criminal association.

DEFENSE

Lawyers for the Trump Organization, repeating the mantra Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg, argued that the executive had gone rogue and betrayed the company’s trust. They say any benefit to the company from his scheme was incidental, minimal and unintended. The defense also suggested that the company’s longtime accountant, Donald Bender, should have caught the fraud.

Weisselberg testified that neither Trump nor the Trump family had any knowledge of what he was doing, a victory for the defense. But prosecutor Joshua Steinglass tried to refute that claim in his closing argument, arguing that the evidence showed Trump knew exactly what was going on.

Steinglass showed jurors a lease signed by Trump for the apartment paid for by Weisselberg’s company and a memo Trump had initialed authorizing a pay cut for another executive who got benefits, saying they were illustrating that Trump explicitly sanctioned tax evasion.

Before deliberations, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan reminded jurors of their vow to set aside any personal feelings they might have about Trump and his policies.

Mr. Trump and his family are not on trial here before you, the judge advised. Although you heard many references (to Trump), they were only allowed to allow you to assess the credibility of witnesses and to allow individuals and defendants to make their case.

POTENTIAL PENALTY

If convicted, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million. Beyond the official sanction, a conviction could make it more difficult for the company to obtain loans and close deals.

WHO TESTIFIED

Both sides presented relatively rare cases involving only a few key witnesses backed up by tons of paper evidence, including spreadsheets, tax forms and pay stubs. A total of seven people testified, five for the prosecution and two for the defence. These distinctions do not always stick.

Weisselberg and McConney, both prosecution witnesses, sometimes assisted the defense. Bender, who has spent years preparing tax returns for Trump and his companies, has been called by the defense but has occasionally assisted the prosecution.

Prosecutors started with McConney, who spent five days on the witness stand. He tested positive for COVID-19 on the second day of trials, delaying the trial by more than a week. After showing more favorable behavior to defense attorneys, prosecutors were granted permission to treat him as a hostile witness.

Deborah Tarasoff, the accounts payable supervisor, was next. Then came Weisselberg, who testified as a star prosecution witness in exchange for a promised five-month prison sentence.

Prosecutors also called a forensic accountant for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and an auditor for the state tax agency.

The defense halted after calling only two witnesses: Bender, whom company attorneys sought to discredit and treat as a hostile witness, and a paralegal who appeared briefly to verify tax information referenced in an e email from 2013 that Weisselberg sent to Bender.

THE FUTURE OF INVESTIGATION

Trump himself is not on trial, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent his strongest signal yet on Monday that he is seriously considering indicting the former president after months of saying that the investigation was active and ongoing.

Bragg announced he was tasking Matthew Colangelo, who led Trump-related investigations at the New York Attorney General’s office, with sensitive and high-profile white-collar investigations, such as the Trump investigation.

The Trump Organization case is the only lawsuit to arise from the three-year investigation. No former president has ever been charged with a crime.

