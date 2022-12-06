Online Safety Bill returns to Parliament after five months delay | internet security





The Online Safety Bill, the government’s flagship internet regulation, returns to parliament on Monday, after a five-month delay caused by warring Conservative Party factions that threatened to kill it. The bill was postponed after the summer recess in July to make way for Boris Johnson’s unusual decision to call a vote of confidence in his own government, and its return has since been postponed several times. A relaunch due in late October has been postponed until December, while this week’s return will not see the bill progress quickly through Parliament, said digital minister Paul Scully, as it will instead be sent back to committee for further scrutiny. thorough. Originally proposed by Theresa May in the Online Harms White Paper, the bill has survived four prime ministers and seven department secretaries to get there. During the process, it changed significantly, from its initial focus on harm, including online abuse and harassment, to a shift to child protection concerns around suicide and self-harm to following the death of teenager Molly Russell, to a triple shield for free speech in the latest version of the bill, which requires platforms to offer a right of redress if posts are moderated. Provisions in the so-called legal but harmful speech bill have become the focus of the Conservative Party leadership race, after Kemi Badenoch, now trade secretary, called it a bill that attempted to ban hurt feelings. Legal but harmful content, officially called priority harm in the bill, are specific topics that platforms would be required to have a policy on, such as content promoting self-harm. If they don’t enforce their stated policy, they could face fines from Ofcom, which should become a super regulator for the internet. Following criticism from MPs such as Badenoch, the reintroduction of the bill comes with a number of features intended to mitigate objections based on free speech. One amendment would focus legal but harmful limits solely on protecting children, while another abandons attempts to replace the old malicious communication offense with a new harmful communication offense in the process, leaving in place a law that many have criticized as making profanity illegal. . Given the passage stage of the bills, it is not possible to make the majority of these changes at report stage, as the amendments relate to clauses that were debated on the first day of the report , Scully said in a written statement. The government therefore intends to refer a limited number of clauses to a public bills committee. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. Further delays to the bill would be disastrous. If not passed by April 2023, it would be scrapped entirely and the process would have to be started anew in a new parliament.

