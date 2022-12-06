Back in Cianjur, President Joko Widodo ensures relocation of Cianjur earthquake refugees begins





CIANJUR, TINTAHIJAU.COM – West Java Governor Uu Ruzhanul Ulum accompanied Indonesian President Joko Widodo on a working visit to review posts and resettlement sites for earthquake refugees in Cianjur Regency , Monday (5/12/2022). The review began at the Paspampres Earthquake Care Center in Gunung Lanjung Village, Cijedil Village, Cianjur Regency, and continued with the inspection of the Darul Falah Santosa Islamic Boarding School, a resettlement site for refugees in the Warung Kondang area and Al-Firdaus Mosque to Cugenang area. President Jokowi said the refugees have so far been in good health and the purpose of his visit was to ensure that the process of relocating the refugees begins today. “We have seen that all the refugees are in good health. But most of them really want the construction of their houses to start right away. That’s why I came here this morning to make sure that the first to move today will begin construction,” said the President. “Then, secondly, verification will be completed on Thursday for non-resettlement assistance, i.e. those receiving Rs 50 million, Rs 25 million and Rs 10 million will also be granted from Thursday,” added the president. The President hopes that residents’ homes will begin to be repaired so that economic activity and movement, as well as the community, will begin to reawaken. As for the relocation of refugees, the BMKG and the Geology Agency have been studied. The president hopes that construction can begin immediately and be completed for the 56,000 affected families. “These are not small numbers, a total of 56,000, not a small number. We want to start as soon as possible but not be limited by time, and finish as soon as possible because people are already raining and cold in the tents,” the president hoped. Besides the Acting Governor of West Java, President Jokowi was also accompanied during the inspection by Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto and Regent of Cianjur Herman Suherman . Check out other news and articles on Google News FOLLOW SOCMED:

