China’s aged vaccine refusals are an obstacle for Xi Jinping

If Xi Jinping is to break out of the zero Covid strategy of relentless lockdowns, mass testing and contact tracing, the Chinese president must overcome a block of resistance of steel: tens of millions of aged vaccine refusals.

Xi was forced into a rare retirement after a drumbeat of youthful dissent against his draconian pandemic controls sparked unprecedented protests in more than 20 Chinese cities.

About 85 million people, a third of China’s 267 million citizens in their 60s, who have not received the third dose of vaccine needed for a high level of protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus stand in its way for an exit. ordered. Among people aged 80 and over, the undercoverage rate climbs to around 60%, or 21 million people.

According to more than a dozen interviews with older people, their children and health officials, vaccine hesitancy is pervasive not only in households in the world’s most populous country, but also within its system. health.

The reasons are varied. Some vaccine holders are risk averse and wary of Chinese-made medical products. Many do not understand why vaccines do not completely stop transmission of the virus. Others have been lured into a false sense of security by the relatively low number of cases in China.

My body is very sensitive and I am allergic to many things. When I went to the vaccination clinic, they told me: We can’t say what will happen, it would be better if you don’t get it, said a Beijing resident in her 60s surnamed Dong. How do you explain that all young people have been vaccinated but that more and more are still catching Covid?

Also to blame is Beijing’s refusal to import foreign shots with superior messenger RNA technology and the silence from the top of the Communist Party on the importance of vaccines.

A lancet study from Singapore released this month found that people who received three doses of inactivated virus vaccines in China, made by pharmaceutical groups Sinovac and state-owned Sinopharm, were nearly twice as likely to develop severe Covid. than people who received three injections of mRNA. Those who received Chinese injections were also 50% more likely to be hospitalized.

A 65-year-old man in Shanghai who asked not to be named said his reasoning for avoiding the vaccine had changed over the past three years. At first he was skeptical of its effectiveness, after Chinese blows were pushed before the research was made available to the public. Later, he was afraid that his immune system would be attacked by the vaccine. Now he thinks the virus is weaker than the effects of the vaccine itself.

Since the start of the pandemic, China has recorded 1.7 million cases, compared to 99 million in the United States and 24 million in the United Kingdom. But the official death toll in China is just 5,235, well under 1.1million in the US and over 210,000 in the UK.

China administered more than 3.4 billion doses of the vaccine, but as authorities directed resources towards prevention and containment, the number of daily stings fell by 24.7 million to 123,000. International experts have been warning for months that China risks millions of deaths if vaccination coverage is not improved.

There are also questions about the immunity conferred by Chinese vaccines waning faster than mRNA shots, which could pose a danger as cases soar with the reopening. More than half of Chinese people in their 60s received a reminder before March and authorities have yet to authorize a second.

Xinran Andy Chen, an analyst at Chinese consultancy Trivium, said zero-Covid’s success in suppressing epidemics had paradoxically undermined people’s willingness to get vaccinated.

But once China begins to ease Covid restrictions significantly, more people will be enticed to get vaccinated as they will see the number of cases rise, he said.

Yanzhong Huang, senior global health researcher at the Council for Foreign Relations think tank, noted that officials had quietly confirmed that the country’s top leaders had only been vaccinated in recent months.

You don’t have the senior leaders themselves setting the example. Many of the former and current members of the Politburo Standing Committee are elderly. Why couldn’t they roll up their sleeves and show [themselves being jabbed]? he said.

Huang added: They don’t have a clear, explicit and consistent message saying: This vaccine is safe and effective for the elderly, you should take it, and the risk of not taking the vaccine would be much greater.

In the capital, there is evidence that the message has not been delivered and the vaccination clinics visited by the Financial Times remain empty.

A Beijing resident surnamed Liu said his 56-year-old mother who works in a hospital is not vaccinated. She said that the inactive servant [virus] vaccines are useless, it is better to just be careful to protect yourself than to get vaccinated, he said. Because of my mother’s influence, none of my grandparents are vaccinated.

Karen Grpin, a health systems expert at the University of Hong Kong, pointed out that China’s initial vaccination campaign prioritized health workers and working-age people over the elderly, a strategy which only made sense in the context of zero-Covid.

Few old people [were] included in trials of China-made vaccines, Grpin said. Excluding them was actually seen as a way to protect the elderly until more evidence became available.

A vaccine mandate announced in July was dropped days after a public backlash. Now officials are trying a lighter touch. Chinese business publication Caixin reported last week that quotas for a vaccination campaign targeting the elderly had been distributed to local governments.

Trivium’s Chen said the goals would prompt officials to offer incentives and rewards to win over seniors. In China, goals are rarely missed, especially when the career prospects of local officials are tied to accomplishment [them].

But a provincial health official in the northern city of Shijiazhuang said many doubts persisted because vaccines did not prevent infection. Many people who have been vaccinated still catch Covid. How do you explain this to people?

Additional reporting by Nian Liu in Beijing and Eleanor Olcott in Hong Kong