Surprise: Trump had millions in undisclosed debt while president, and he’d probably do it a second time too





Shortly before being inaugurated in 2017, Donald Trump announced, much to the chagrin of ethics officials and laypeople who realized how corrupt he was, that he would not divest himself financially from the Trump Organization. while he was president. At the time, it was obvious that this was a completely ridiculous setup, and in the years that followed, that assessment turned out to be 1000% correct, as the 45th POTUS lined their pockets not only taxpayers’ money, but also money from foreign governments. Of course, Trump making money, via the for-profit venture that one of his sons pledged to give him quarterly updates while in office, wasn’t the only major problem with the arrangement ; on the other hand, there was the matter of the huge amount of money that Trump owed other entities, which by his own admission amounted to approximately $400 million at the end of his term. . From a national security perspective, that’s just an outrageous vulnerability, Larry Pfeiffer, director of the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence at George Mason University, told The Washington Post at the time.

Yet the even greater vulnerability, from the perspective of the United States, was not only that its commander-in-chief owed a ton of money to a ton of people, but that said commander-in-chief had a long history of never tell the truth about anything. That is apparently why, despite years of scrutiny and the many opportunities he has had to reveal it, we only now learn that when he first ran for president, and for several months after taking office, Trump owed a company millions of dollars. previously linked to North Korea.

Forbess Dan Alexander reports that documents obtained by the New York Attorney General who accused Donald Trump, his three eldest children and the Trump Organization of massive fraud in a recent lawsuit show the family business had an undisclosed debt of 19 $.8 million to Daewoo, a South Korean. business conglomerate that had partnered with Trump on a project in New York. As Forbes notes, although officials must list personal loans on their financial statements, the law does not require them to include loans to their businesses unless they are personally responsible for the loans. That said, while it’s unclear if Trump personally guaranteed the loans in question, the fact is that he owned 100% of the entities responsible for the debt, and it would have been nice to know why his company was responsible. While the debt was paid off in the first half of Trump’s first year in office, Forbes points out that it would undoubtedly have raised alarm bells had the ex-president disclosed it during his candidacy.

From Forbes:

Trump eliminated debt five and a half months into his term as president, the documents show. It seems to have acted with some urgency to erase the liabilities from its balance sheet. From 2011 to 2016, documents show the balance remained static at $19.8 million. Paperwork capturing Trump’s financial position as of June 30, 2017, five months into his presidency, appears to show the balance had fallen to $4.3 million, or $15.5 million less than he expected. was a year earlier. Trump completely got rid of debt soon after. Daewoo was bought out of its position on July 5, 2017, the documents say, without specifying who exactly repaid the loan.

Although the debt appears in internal Trump Organizations documents, it does not appear in Trump’s public financial disclosure reports, documents he was required to submit to federal officials when running for president and after his election. input function. There is no doubt that if the world had known about the debt while Trump was president, it would have raised conflict of interest concerns, perhaps exacerbated by Daewoo’s historic ties to North Korea. . (In the mid-1990s, the company was the only South Korean company allowed to operate a business inside the country.) Most people as wealthy as Trump wouldn’t be heavily swayed by a $20 million loan. dollars. Either way, the fact that the former president managed to keep the debt a secret for so long underscores how weak the government’s ethical safeguards are, how difficult they are to reinforce, and how Trump could easily cross them as he runs for president again in 2024.

Oh, and circa 2024: Shortly after Trump announced he was running for president for the third time, The New York Times reported that Trump had signed a deal with a Saudi real estate firm that intends to build a Trump-branded hotel, villas and villas. a golf course as part of a $4 billion real estate project in Oman. (According to the Times, this happened after the Trump Organization held Saudi government-backed LIV golf tournaments at its clubs in New Jersey and Florida, paid for with money from the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund. ) This is yet another example of Trump. gaining personal financial advantage in exchange for past or future political power, Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis, told The Times. The Saudi and Omani governments may believe that giving Trump this licensing deal will benefit them in the future, if Trump becomes president again. This deal could be a way to ensure they will be in Trump’s good graces. And speaking of Trumps, Saudis, and absurd conflicts of interest, just a few months ago The Times reported that a new private equity firm owned by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, received a check from $2 billion from the Saudi government, which may or may not be a thank you for treating Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman so well amidst this whole kidnapping and bone-saw murder scandal. Just something to think about!

