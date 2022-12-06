Only 100 students enrolled in Imran Khan’s dream Al-Qadir Institute in two years





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the launching ceremony of Al Qadir University. The APPAl-Qadir institute is still not recognized as a university. The institute charges fees to students despite being registered as a trust. It enrolled 41 freshmen and 60 sophomores.

ISLAMABAD: PTI President Imran Khan’s dream university, the Al-Qadir Institute, has enrolled just 100 students two years after its establishment, The News reported on Monday.

The former prime minister’s university established in 2021 in Sohawa, Jhelum has still not been recognized as a university by the government of Punjab. In its first year, Al-Qadir admitted 41 students, while in the second year only 60 students were enrolled.

The institute charges fees to its students despite being registered as a trust. All kinds of expenses of Al-Qadir Trust are taken care of by a big businessman, as per their agreement, which was reported earlier in The News.

One of the trustees of the Al-Qadir Institute, Dr. Arif Nazir Butt, said that the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) has not yet granted degree status to the Al-Qadir Institute. Qadir, and the institute is still affiliated with the University of Government College, offering only two programs, Management Science and Islamic Studies.

The process is in its final stages and soon we will be granted degree status, Dr. Arif asserted.

Dr. Amjadur Rehman, head of the Al-Qadir Institute, admitted that the institute has so far enrolled only 100 students.

In the first batch, we enrolled 40 students, and another 60 were enrolled in the second batch; 20 in Islamic studies and 40 in management sciences, he explained.

When asked if they charge fees to students, Dr Amjad said that only 10% of the total students charge fees.

Explaining further, Dr. Amjad said: Fees are charged so that students stay motivated for studies and the institution itself becomes independent. The Al-Qadir Institute wants to be independent of donations.

Initially, the leading businessman had donated 458 kanals of land to Al-Qadir Institute which according to the stamp paper was valued at Rs 244 million in 2019.

The land was first transferred to Zulfi Bukhari who then transferred it to the trust after its establishment in January 2021. The land is located at Mouza Bakrala, Tehsil Sohawa, Jhelum District.

The recognition agreement for the donated land was signed between Bushra Khan (on behalf of Al-Qadir University) and the donor, while Imran Khan (president of Al-Qadir University) held the office of the Prime Minister.

From January 2021 to December 2021, the trust received donations of Rs 180 million. From July 2020 to June 2021, the total income of the trust was 101 million rupees, while the total expenditure including salaries of staff and workers was only about 8.58 million rupees.

More importantly, the former prime minister had registered the trust for the Al-Qadir University project on December 26, 2019, weeks after his cabinet decided on a housing company, which later became the donor of the project. ‘university.

Three weeks before the registration of the trust on December 2, 2019, the Imran Khan firm took up the case regarding the Freezing Orders (AFO) and the repatriation of funds to Pakistan by the National Crime Agency (NCA ).

The NCA England has closed an investigation against the CEO of the housing company and around 140 million has been repatriated to Pakistan from the account of the main businessmen abroad.

Later, nearly 140 million was repatriated to Pakistan, but the money landed in the SC’s account at the National Bank of Pakistan. This raised questions as to whether the money should be transferred to government accounts or should be deposited in SC accounts, as the businessman had agreed to pay 460 billion rupees to the SCP.

Within a month of the registration of the trust deed at the Islamabad sub-registry office, the housing company purchased land around 460-Kanal in Jhelum and transferred it to the name of Zulfi Bukhari.

On March 24, 2021, the land donation, along with other donations like infrastructure and other provisions of the housing company, was recognized by an agreement signed between Bushra Bibi and the housing company of the residence of ‘Imran Khans when he held prime ministers. Desk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/456591-only-100-students-enrolled-in-imran-khans-dream-university-in-two-years

