Trump backtracks on call to terminate Constitution following backlash

Former President Donald Trump backtracked on Monday after calling for the termination of parts of the Constitution over the weekend, following a wave of Republican backlash, insisting in a series of posts on Truth Social , the fake media had misinterpreted his suggestion that the election rules should be scrapped. so that he can resume his duties.

Former US President Donald Trump announcing his third presidential run at Mar-A-Lago on… [+] November 15, 2022. (Photo by ALON SKUY/AFP) (Photo by ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

Trump insisted on Monday that what he said was that. . . action must be taken immediately to right the wrongs, to address the massive and widespread fraud and deception that he says occurred in the 2020 presidential election (there is no evidence of fraud widespread during the 2020 race).

The comments are a reversal of a Truth Social post on Saturday calling for all rules to be terminated. . . even those found in the Constitution, statements Trump made in response to Twitter owner Elon Musks leaking internal documents that show how the company decided to remove a New York Post article about President Joe Bidens son Hunter Biden from the social media platform weeks before the 2020 election.

Key context

Musk released documents through freelance journalist Matt Taibbi on Friday that offered few new revelations, but showed how Twitter officials questioned whether the files from the young Bidens laptop, which was the source of the New York Post story, were the product of a Russian hacking scheme. Following the release, Trump called the Twitter documents a very big story about Twitter and various forms of government fraud, and claimed that big tech companies coordinated with the DNC and the Democratic Party to engage in a MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION. Trump also suggested that the results of the 2020 presidential election be discarded and the rightful winner be declared.

Tangent

Comments by former presidents drew a flood of criticism among Republicans. Former Vice President Mike Pence reportedly said Monday that government officials and anyone running for public office should make it clear that we will support and defend the Constitution of the United States, in an interview with WVOC radio in Columbia, SC

Chief Spokesperson

On Sunday, Musk joined in criticizing Trump’s statements about revoking parts of the Constitution, tweeting The Constitution is bigger than any president. End of the story.

Further reading

Some GOP lawmakers slam Trump’s call to rescind the Constitution (Forbes)

