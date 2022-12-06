Report Mr. Jokowi! This is a suggestion for RI to be “safe” from China





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The current deterioration of the situation in China sends a danger signal to the Indonesian economy. Therefore, the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) must respond to this by seeking new trading partner destinations while reviving other engines of economic growth. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT This was told by INDEF program director Esther Tri Astuti to CNBC Indonesia on Monday (5/12/2022). According to him, China’s economic slowdown will transmit the same conditions to the Indonesian economy. Given the strong trade interdependence between the two countries, more and more Indonesian investors are coming from China. “In my opinion, if China declines, it will definitely decline in Indonesia because we have a lot of investors from China, so we trade to export and import from China, so in my opinion, there is a contagion effect here between the weakening of China and Indonesia,” he told CNBC Indonesia on Monday (5/12/2022). Furthermore, Esther reminded the government not only to rely on consumption, but also to increase exports and investment levels. This method can be used by the government to respond to the economic dangers from China that are currently haunting the Indonesian economy. “If the government has to do the first thing sooner, we don’t rely on consumption, so we have to activate the engines of growth not only on consumption but on investment, and then on exports,” he said. declared. “So if China weakens, we have to look for other potential export destinations, not just China, we can also encourage other countries to cooperate with Indonesia,” he added. He said that actually many countries want to invest in Indonesia. Therefore, this interest must also be accommodated with a number of investment conveniences. This can be done with consistency of regulations, ease of licensing and low costs of doing business. “Don’t let investment be met with high production costs,” he concluded. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Not only the United States, but China’s gloom also made Sri Mulyani anxious (me me)



