China’s gambling ban is a cash gift to the rest of Asia

J ames packer , an Australian casino magnate, illustrated his industry’s biggest opportunity with a statistic: 80% of Chinese people traveling abroad for the first time visit a casino. In a gambling-loving society, the Communist Party has for decades bottled up demand by banning the practice, with the paltry exception of China’s state lottery. And as more and more Chinese have become wealthy enough to travel, this pent-up demand has exploded across Asia and beyond. China’s middle class will change the world, Packer predicted.

It transformed the gaming industry in Asia. Most of the approximately 340 casinos in Southeast Asia were created with the explicit aim of attracting Chinese gamblers. And many have taken advantage of a boon: around 1 trillion yuan ($144 billion) in gambling money leaves the Chinese economy every year.

Much of Asia’s gambling growth has taken place in Macau, which retained its status as an offshore haven for Chinese gambling after its return from Portuguese rule in 1999. But the growth has been widespread. Ben Lee, director of iGamiX, ​​a gaming consultancy, seems almost hazy when he recalls the arrival in Australian casinos of the first high-flying Chinese tourists: Suddenly, whales from Asia Southeast were nothing.

Everyone wanted a piece of the action. Singapore legalized gambling and in 2010 opened two casinos, which made stratospheric profits. In 2016, Japan banned casinos, although its first new one won’t open until the second half of the decade. Even Vladivostok has hatched plans to become a Russian Las Vegas for Chinese gamblers. Meanwhile, several Asian countries have taken steps to protect their own citizens from the scam they planned for China; Japan and Singapore have introduced rules to restrict access to new gambling dens.

Yet China’s currency tree looks increasingly in jeopardy, not only because, with the country’s borders still closed, far fewer Chinese are traveling abroad. Besides offending Chinese puritans, gambling is responsible for about a fifth of illegal capital flight out of China. Under Xi Jinping, China is therefore trying with growing vigor to extend its gambling restrictions to the cross-border variety.

Mr. Xi told Macau’s casinos to turn to shopping and conferences. He has tightened money laundering controls and pressed junket agencies that help gamblers dodge strict capital controls in China. Anyone who helps a Chinese citizen to gamble overseas faces up to ten years in prison. With Chinese gamblers now largely absent, Asian casinos are looking to diversify. Ciarn Carruthers, the new boss of Crown Resorts, says his aim is to attract more punters from Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia.

Even so, policing Asian industry from Beijing is difficult. As money laundering in Macau has become trickier, Chinese-owned casinos have popped up in less regulated locations in southern China. The number of casino licenses granted in Cambodia quadrupled between 2014 and 2019. The centerpiece of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in northern Laos is the Kings Romans Casino, a vast building with statues and chandeliers of Greek gods. It belongs to Zhao Wei, a Chinese citizen under US sanctions, accused of being a transnational crime boss. (Mr. Zhao, who denies the accusation, calls the sanctions a hegemonic act an ulterior motive.)

Not all casinos depend on Chinese foot traffic. Many Cambodian and Filipino casinos double as online gambling production studios, targeting Chinese gamblers who never leave their homes. They could, for example, sell the live stream of a baccarat game to a digital intermediary, who places it on websites hosted in Hong Kong. By constantly changing the web address, these operators can stay ahead of China’s internet police.

Doing so requires recruiting an army of Chinese telemarketers, who sit on their phones and drop the latest web address in group chats and social media comments, along with a glowing endorsement. More than 200,000 Chinese workers ply the trade in the Philippines, which legalized online gambling in 2016. Yet this supply of imported labor has dried up during the pandemic. Many Cambodian virtual casinos have therefore embarked on the virtual scam: they recruit workers from countries other than China under false pretenses and force them to commit cyber fraud.

Kings Romans Air Base?

The big question for Asian casinos is not just how soon China will allow its citizens to travel abroad, but how far it will go to prevent them from gambling there. He has so far threatened to blacklist countries that allow Chinese visitors to gamble. This helped persuade Cambodia to stop licensing online casinos in 2019. In September, the Philippines, where the gambling boom has generated little tax revenue and high crime, said it would close 175 online gambling operations and deport 40,000 Chinese workers involved in them. Chinese investigators are increasingly trying to arrest and deport these Chinese expatriates. Last year he arrested 80,000 people in China he believed to be involved in cross-border gambling.

Still, not everything about China’s offshore gambling problem harms its interests, says Jason Tower of the American Institute for Peace. With the advantage of excellent hotels, airports and other infrastructure, Chinese casino hubs could help China exert its influence in Asia more widely.

On the Cambodian coast at Dara Sakor, for example, what was once thick jungle is now a vast Chinese gambling development. Cambodia has leased a fifth of its coastline for 99 years to a mysterious Chinese firm that has built several casinos, as well as a golf course and a 3,400 meter track. Who knows? One day it could become a splendid Chinese military base.