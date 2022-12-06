Donald Trump once wrote a Golf Digest essay on Greg Norman





When golf fans think of the year 2000, it’s almost always in the context of Tiger Woods and his record-breaking display of dominance by winning three of the year’s four majors.

Obviously, Tiger is now considered the greatest consensus to ever play, but in the July 2000 issue of Golf Digest (as discovered by Matt Considine), he came in at #12 all-time in a article ranking the top fifty players in the game. It was a spread in which other golfers, athletes and celebrities contributed essays on ranked players.

Honestly, given that Woods at the time the magazine came out had probably only won two majors (he won his third and fourth in June and July of this year), that was a pretty prescient ranking. Even if it seems weak in retrospect.

But this article is not a “hindsight” look at the accuracy of Golf Digest’s list. No, we’re here instead because a Mr. Gregory J. Norman made the list at #22. Norman is currently the CEO of LIV Golf, and is so widely reviled by most in the game that conflict-averse Tiger Woods publicly declared this week that “Greg Norman must go.” (And, indeed, Norman is said to be about to quit his current gig.)

It’s telling that even in 2000, the most high-profile person willing to fight for Norman was not another player or even another athlete. No, instead that honor was handled by a Mr. Donald J. Trump (seen above right with Norman at a LIV Golf event in July), who spoke words you would recognize as being his throughout the year 2000.

Rare find from a July 2000 edition of Golf Digest’s cover article on the 50 Greatest Players. .twitter.com/sLqWjkn0Gj

— Matt Considine (@consequential85) December 1, 2022

The whole thing sounds like a great parody, but there’s perhaps no better and more telling quote than when Trump goes into haters and losers sixteen years before he essentially became the most powerful person in the world on the back of similar bullshit.

“Greg can be controversial, but people who claim to have a problem with Greg are just jealous. He looks better than them, he plays better than them and he’s a better businessman. When you have attributes that other people don’t, jealousy is a very common reaction.

Twenty-two years later, Trump’s love for Norman has finally returned to what Trump loves most: making himself feel good. Greg Norman is still the CEO of LIV Golf (he may be on his way out) and Trump-owned properties hosted two of the Breakaway Tour’s inaugural season events in 2022. More are sure to follow in coming years.

It’s crazy to look back decades and see so many seeds planted. And it’s not the only essay to inspire this kind of “wait what???” reaction; Find out who wrote Nick Faldo’s entry:

Other notable contributors and their chosen topics: pic.twitter.com/IipKmuKaKW

— Matt Considine (@consequential85) December 1, 2022

What a time capsule.

[h/t Matt Considine; photo from The (Bergen) Record, via USA Today Sports]

