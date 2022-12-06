Trump calls for termination of US Constitution in light of Twitter Files allegations





Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump reacted to the release of the Twitter Files, a series of internal emails among Twitter executives about censoring media articles that were potentially harmful to the presidential candidate. Joe Biden’s time in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election saying the revelation proves his allegation of voter fraud and said the remedy should allow for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.

A number of public figures reacted to Trump’s comments, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee, condemning the 2024 presidential candidate for putting himself above the Constitution.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk gave freelance journalist Matt Taibbi access to internal communications between Twitter officials where they were discussing whether to remove a New York Post article about Hunter Bidens’ laptop. The Post said the laptop contained evidence of Hunter Bidens’ foreign business dealings, drug use and employment of prostitutes.

Taibbi also shared screenshots of communications purporting to show Twitter staff removing or reviewing user accounts at the request of the Democratic National Committee and the Biden team.

In his weekend post, Trump asks on his Truth Social account if the exposure of MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION by working closely with big tech companies, the DNC and the Democratic Party, throw- you the results of the presidential election of 2020 OUT and declare the FAIR WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?

Trump continued, Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!

Screenshot of @realDonaldTrump on Truth Social

The former president, who officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign last month, said in a later post: UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD DEMANDS UNPRECEDENTED CURE!

On Monday morning, Trump appeared to walk back his comments. FAKE NEWS is actually trying to convince the American people that I said I wanted to end the Constitution. It’s just more DISINFORMATION and lies… What I said is that when there is MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION, as has been irrefutably proven in the presidential election of 2020, action must be taken immediately to CORRECT THE WRONG.

Screenshot of @realDonaldTrump on Truth Social

Reaction from across the country

Swift condemnation of Trump’s call to end the use of the Constitution came from politicians from both political parties.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who sits on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, tweeted that Trump’s statement is similar to one he gave at the end of his presidency.

No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution, Cheney said.

Donald Trump thinks we should end all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution to void the 2020 election. That was his view on 1/6 and remains his view today . No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution.

— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) December 4, 2022

A White House spokesman, Andrew Bates, told the BBC in a statement that Trump’s social media post was anathema to the soul of our nation. Bates continued, You can’t just love America when you win.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., called on Republicans who call themselves constitutional conservatives to universally condemn Trump’s statements.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, tweeted, Suggesting the termination of the Constitution is not only a betrayal of our oath of office, it is an affront to our Republic.

On Twitter, Elon Musk wrote: The Constitution is superior to any president. End of the story.

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee answered questions about Trump’s statement on the Big Tent Republicans Facebook page on Saturday.

I strongly disagree with any suggestion that the Constitution has somehow become unenforceable. The Constitution is not made only for the easy days; on the contrary, it’s necessary especially when things are going badly, Lee said, using his personal Facebook account.

Screenshot of the Big Tent Republicans Facebook group comments page

He also tweeted publicly on Saturday afternoon: The Constitution isn’t only needed on good days; it is even more important in times of crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/2022/12/5/23494590/donald-trump-terminate-constitution-elon-musk-mike-lee-twitter-files The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos