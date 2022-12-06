Aubrey O’Day says she will “always have love” for “soul mate” Donald Trump Jr.





Aubrey O’Day called Donald Trump Jr. a “soul mate” during his first public interview about their long affair.

In an exclusive chat with Page Six, the former Danity Kane singer, 38, described an intense and love-filled relationship that allegedly began in 2011 and ultimately ended when Don Jr., 44, chose “to be the president’s son”.

O’Day told us she’s been reluctant to talk about their alleged romance until now because she didn’t “want to minimize what it was” or “hurt him.”

“I love him. Love, love, love. I will always have love for him,” the singer said of former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, whom she met while filming season 5 of “Celebrity Apprentice”.

“But I saw him choose a life that wasn’t authentic for status, power, whatever,” she added. “I’m so disappointed with what he’s become.”

O’Day admitted dealing with the breakup was “really difficult” as she felt compelled to “defend the guy” she called her “soul mate in life”.

“When I say that [he] was my soul mate, I’m not going to lie. I’m a very honest person, so I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, I have nothing to do with him. He is ridiculous. Like, no, he was like me,” the self-proclaimed “social justice warrior” explained.

Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Getty Images



“I’ve literally been like this since I was young and I’ve always been very empathetic. I have a bleeding heart and I defend people who have no voice. And when I get it, I’ll use as much of it as I can to advance the agendas of people who deserve to be seen. And he liked all those things about me. And the man you see now probably wouldn’t.

O’Day described the Don Jr. she allegedly dated as “a different human.”

“He was fiscally Republican, but everything else was not,” she claimed. “And for me, I just saw him sell, and I never want him to see me sell.”

The singer met former President Donald Trump's eldest son in 2011 while filming Season 5 of 'Celebrity Apprentice'.

The singer – who later moved on with ‘Jersey Shore’ star DJ Pauly D – lamented that she doesn’t hold out hope of ever finding a connection as powerful as the one she shared with Don Jr.

“I think finding what he and I had is probably going to be very, very difficult. And I’m not betting on it,” she shared. “I completely gave up [love] after that, that’s how I was able to be with Pauly.

O’Day claimed that Trump Sr.’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen – with whom she has remained close – told her “what was going on on the other side throughout the relationship”, including “what the last days were like.”

At the time, Don. Jr. was married to Vanessa Trump.

Despite what Cohen allegedly passed on to her, the pop star tells us she “never really knew how much [Don Jr.] fought” for her before Trump Sr., 76, was elected president in November 2016.

A source previously told Us that when Sr. found out about the alleged affair, he told Jr. — who was married to Vanessa Trump, 44, at the time — to “get it down.” Another insider claimed that Don Jr. was so serious about O’Day that he told the mother of his five children that he planned to leave her.

According to a third insider, Don Jr.’s family eventually “pressured him to stay in his marriage.”

O'Day claimed that Trump Sr.'s ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, told her "what was going on on the other side the whole relationship."

“He told me all the punishment he was going to have to go through, you know, what had happened and the life he was moving into and what he was going to have to do to prove himself in this world again” , O’Day tell us. “And one of them was, I would be locked in on everything. And after her divorce, I was unlocked on everything.

An insider previously told Us the alleged affair was “the beginning of the downfall” of Don Jr. and Vanessa’s marriage. She ended up filing for divorce in March 2018.

O’Day told Us that his grief and disappointment with the situation intensified when it was revealed that Trump Sr. had “a million mistresses.”

Getty Images

Getty Images



“I was sitting there, like, ‘God, was he like his father?'” She recalled thinking about Don Jr., adding that her biggest fear was finding out that “everything that happened between us was not real”.

“If I’m being very honest, I’ve had times where I wonder if anyone will ever love me the way they loved me again,” she confessed, acknowledging that she had “great friends — but none who can relate to the “extreme places” she’s been.

“I couldn’t go up to them and say, ‘Hey, remember when you were dating the president’s son and you broke up? [so he could] is going to be the president’s son? Like, how did you handle that? “

"I've had times where I wonder if anyone will ever love me the way they loved me again," O'Day admitted.

The singer has described herself as “a loner in life” who “has no connection to her family”, so she finds solace in her profession. She also relies on her therapist, who has helped her navigate the “many questions” she has had “over the years”.

O’Day told us her therapist encouraged her to “treat” the breakup as she would a death — because the stages of grief are similar.

“‘You have to let go of the idea that you will potentially be reunited. You have to watch it as death and mourn it, and move on,'” she recalled.

A source previously told Us that when Sr. found out about the alleged affair, he told Jr. to "put it down."

“But I wondered, like, would I have been a Karen [if I stayed with him]? Would I have a red hat? she wondered aloud, adding, “I know how fake all of this is — so, potentially. What if I could be loved like this again? I do not know.”

The Trumps have never publicly acknowledged Don Jr.’s alleged affair with O’Day. They did not immediately respond to our requests for comment.

