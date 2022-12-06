The President observes the progress of the construction of earthquake-resistant houses in Cianjur





Langgam.id – President Joko Widodo directly observed the progress of construction of earthquake-resistant houses in Sirnagalih village, Cilaku district, Cianjur regency, on Monday (5/12/2022). The president said that in one of the places that became the relocation site for residents affected by the Cianjur earthquake, 200 earthquake-resistant houses would be built for the residents affected by the Cianjur earthquake. Yes, this is the location for the first relocation. About 200 houses will be built here immediately, for example there are already earthquake-resistant houses, the president said in his statement to the media. Besides these locations, the president continued, the government is also preparing to build 1,600 similar houses in other locations. The relocation itself is a priority for residents whose homes are at the epicenter of the earthquake, especially in Cugenang district. Pitches (houses) that were at the epicenter of the earthquake, especially in Cugenang, will be moved here and to the second location earlier, he said. During this time, for the houses of residents who have not been relocated, aid will be granted, the amount of which will adjust to the level of damage, Rp. 50 million each for heavily damaged houses, Rp. moderately damaged houses, and Rp. 50 million for moderately damaged houses. 10 million for slightly damaged houses. For the badly damaged houses, the president indicated that some were moved, others were rebuilt on the spot. Some of those that were badly damaged were moved and some were not. If the place is dangerous, it’s on a fault line, the fault line, that’s what we move. If it is not built in the same place, he added. Meanwhile, the Director General of Housing at the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, Iwan Suprijanto, explained that the house to be built on an area of ​​2.5 hectares will be built using earthquake-resistant housing technology or Simple Healthy. Instant House (RISHA). Each house is type 36 and is built on an area of ​​75 square meters. We started this construction 10 days after the disaster. “After this land was declared clear and clean on technical justification from the Geology Agency, then BMKG, then spatially it was in accordance with the development plan for residential areas, and justification from the Ministry of PUPR for the possibility of building at this place,” he said. In the location which is a phase one relocation, of the first 200 units to be built, Iwan is targeting the first 80 units to be completed by the end of December 2022. Then the remaining 120 units are expected to be completed no later than the third week of January 2023 so that at the end of January 2023 all the houses are already occupied. Thank God, apart from the land being relatively easy, flat, the drinking water network is also available, just plug in the house connection, the electricity network is also available ready to live in, he said. Also accompanying the President during the review, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Head of National Disaster Mitigation Agency Suharyanto, West Java Deputy Governor Uu Ruzhanul Ulum and Regent Cianjur Herman Suherman. — Follow the latest and latest news from Langgam.id. You can join the Telegram groupLanggam.id News Updatein the linkhttps://t.me/langgamidor follow Langgam.id on Google News onthis link

