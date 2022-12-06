Trump’s Save America PAC pays legal fees for Mar-a-Lago witnesses





Comment this story

Comment

Former President Donald Trump’s Political Action Committee is paying legal fees for some key witnesses involved in the Justice Department’s investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified documents, obstructed the investigation or destroyed records government officials, according to people familiar with the matter.

The witnesses include Kash Patel, who testified before the grand jury and is key to Trump’s defense, as well as Walt Nauta, a potentially critical prosecution witness, these people say, who like others interviewed spoke under on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation. Nauta, a valet to Trump, told FBI agents the former president asked him to move boxes to Mar-a-Lago, even as government investigators attempted to recover classified documents from the club. private and this residence, according to people familiar with the matter.

Both Patel and Nauta are represented by Brand Woodward Law, which public records show was paid more than $120,000 by Trumps Save America PAC. Stan Brand, the firm’s top lawyer, said there was nothing improper about the PAC paying the legal fees of witnesses in the investigation. Another lawyer not involved in the case, however, said this could encourage witnesses not to cooperate.

There is no prohibition on third parties paying legal fees as long as they are disclosed to the client. The lawyer’s ethical obligation is to the client, Brand said. It’s a storm in a teapot and another cheap shot at these people because of who they work for.

But Jim Walden, a former federal prosecutor, said the payment agreement raises concerns about whether reimbursement of legal fees may influence what witnesses say or do. And he noted that if Justice Department officials have ethical concerns, they could ask a judge, at a minimum, to interview clients to find out if they are sure their interests are being protected.

It appears that Trump’s Political Action Committee is being paid for the silence of these witnesses, for them to take the Fifth or for favorable testimony, Walden said. These circumstances should appear highly suspicious to the Department of Justice, and there is a judicial mechanism for them to obtain judicial oversight in the event of a conflict.

Other witnesses represented by Brand Woodward whose legal costs are being paid for by Trump’s PAC include longtime Trump adviser Dan Scavino and at least one other personal assistant who testified before the grand jury, the authorities said. people close to the file.

We don’t comment on vendor payments, and anything the group spends is made public and in accordance with the law, said Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesman.

A timeline of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents

Stephen Gillers, professor emeritus of legal ethics at New York University School of Law, said such arrangements are common in the corporate world and should only be of concern in certain circumstances.

The problems arise when the person paying the fees chooses the lawyer and has a stake in how the lawyer represents the client, Gillers said.

He cited the case of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Trump White House staffer, who became far more cooperative with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol after changing hands. ‘lawyer.

Gillers noted that the Justice Department can ask a judge to remove an attorney from a case if it has reason to believe the attorney is not acting in the best interests of the client.

Trump has agreed to have his PAC pay the bills for aides who are loyal to him or continue to work for him, people familiar with the matter said. The Republican National Committee has paid legal bills for Trump advisers in the past, including during investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and has taken on more than $1.5 million of legal bills for Trump since leaving office.

The PAC is under federal investigation for its fundraising tactics around false allegations that the election was stolen. Separately, federal investigators have issued subpoenas seeking details about the formation and operation of the PAC, as part of the Justice Department’s probe into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results. of the 2020 election. These subpoenas, according to people who knew them, sought a wide range of information about how the PAC raised and spent money.

Trump’s Motive in Mar-a-Lago Affair Considered Ego, Not Money

Trump wanted to keep a large amount of money in the PAC because there are no restrictions on how those funds can be used, one of the people familiar with the situation said; but he frustrated fellow Republicans by sometimes being wary of spending the funds.

PAC has spent $9.7 million on legal fees since 2021, according to a Washington Post review of its documents, about 14% of its spending during that time. That includes legal bills for separate investigations into Trump’s business in New York and his post-2020 electoral conduct in Georgia, according to people familiar with the matter.

In New York, for example, a firm run by Philadelphia attorney Michael van der Veen is being guaranteed $25,000 a month by PAC presidents to work on legal cases in New York, according to a deal reviewed by The Post. PAC paid the van der Veens company at least $369,000 in 2022, according to filings, and the company has billed PAC at least $230,000 since the last filings, according to documents reviewed by The Post.

Trump is equipped to continue making many more such payments. His PAC, which raises mostly funds from small donors, had nearly $70 million on hand when it last filed, submitted in late October.

Classified Mar-a-Lago Diaries Held Sensitive Iran and China Secrets

It is not unusual for the same attorney or law firm to represent multiple witnesses in an investigation, as Brand Woodward did in the Mar-a-Lago investigation. One of his clients, Scavino, has been represented by the firm since Trump left.

Brand said there was little difference between the current situation and his past work representing George Stephanopoulos, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton. In this case, the government and not a PAC paid for part of his representation when Stephanopoulos was subpoenaed by a congressional committee.

If the government tried to stop reimbursement for the legal work of Trump’s political arm, Brand said, it would be an unfair attempt to induce witnesses to cooperate by cutting off their ability to defend themselves.

The Justice Department is investigating Trump’s possession of hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after he left office, including 103 documents that remained on the property after Trump and his legal team responded to a subpoena to appear from the grand jury demanding the return of all this material. .

Some of the documents recovered by the FBI in a court-approved search contained highly classified information, including on a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities, intelligence activities in China and Iran’s missile system, The Post reported. .

The Justice Department is also investigating attempts by Trump and his allies to reverse President Bidens’ 2020 election victory. Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee both investigations, citing the Trump’s decision to run for president again in 2024 and Bidens’ intention to seek re-election.

Prosecutors involved in each investigation presented several witnesses to grand juries at the federal courthouse in Washington. On Friday, two former Trump White House attorneys, Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin, testified before a grand jury on election-related issues, according to people familiar with the matter; three other Trump aides, including Scavino, testified Thursday before a grand jury about the Mar-a-Lago documents. The testimony of the three aides was first reported by The New York Times.

When Patel was first brought before a grand jury in October, he cited his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination as grounds for not answering questions, according to people familiar with the matter. But after speaking to a federal judge, he was granted limited-use immunity and was brought back before the panel to answer questions in November.

Prosecutors are still seeking cooperation from Trump’s valet Nauta, who continues to work for the former president even as he has become a potentially critical witness in the case.

When Nauta was first questioned by the FBI, he denied any knowledge or knowledge of sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago, people familiar with the matter said. When questioned a second time, however, his story changed significantly, these people said; he told investigators he moved boxes at Trump’s direction, after the grand jury subpoena was issued demanding the return of any documents bearing classified marks.

Nauta is in a precarious legal position as it is unclear whether prosecutors can try to pursue a misrepresentation charge against him or pressure him to cooperate against Trump.

Trump White House Papers

See 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/12/05/trump-witnesses-legal-bills-pac/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos