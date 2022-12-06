ECP springs into action to remove Imran from top spot in PTI – Pakistan





Party says there is no law preventing a convict from being a member of the LHC bureau to support PTI chairmen’s plea against FIA summons in audio leak case today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday launched the impeachment process of Imran Khan as President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in light of the election authorities’ verdict in the Toshakhana case, which disqualified the former Prime Minister under Article 63(1)(p) for making false statements and incorrect statement.

An ECP official told Dawn that notice had been sent to the former prime minister and the case was set to be heard on December 13. PTI sources confirmed the development, but said the law does not prevent a convict from becoming a political party official.

According to section 5(1) of the now defunct Political Parties (PPO) Ordinance 2002, every citizen has the right to form or be a member of a political party or to be otherwise associated with a political party or to take part in political activities or to be elected as a member of the office of a political party: provided that a person is not appointed or if he does not fulfill the functions of a member of the office of a political party if he is unqualified to be, or is disqualified to be, elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) under Article 63 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan or any other law currently in force.

However, the 2017 electoral law did not retain this provision. But, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court in February 2018, while hearing petitions against the election law, ruled that a person disqualified under sections 62 and 63 of the Constitution could not lead a party. Politics.

The ruling paved the way for the removal of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif following his disqualification by the Supreme Court under Rule 62(1)(f).

During the hearing, Judge Ijazul Ahsan remarked that if the party leader was polluted, the whole stream would be polluted. He said a disqualified person should not usurp the right of others to lead the party because qualified people should not be controlled by a disqualified person.

It may be noted here that a petition seeking the dismissal of Imran Khan as President of the PTI following his disqualification is already pending before the Lahore High Court. The petition stated that under the Representation of the People Act 1976 and the Political Parties Ordinance (PPO) 2002, it was a legal and constitutional requirement for party officials to be qualified in accordance with Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. He said that after Imrans was disqualified from the NA-95 constituency, all he needed to do was be denoted as President of the PTI and an order should be issued to that effect.

Advocacy against the FIA

Separately, a motion filed by Imran Khan against summoning the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate an audio leak regarding the encryption controversy has been set for hearing by the LHC Registrar. for today.

However, the office raised an objection to the maintainability of the petition due to its territorial jurisdiction. The office said the case apparently fell within the domain of the Islamabad High Court.

Judge Asjad Javed Ghural would hear the motion today as an objection case and first decide on the maintainability issue before opening formal proceedings in the case.

The petition filed through lawyer Salman Safdar said the FIA ​​had opened an investigation into the alleged audio leak regarding diplomatic encryption received from a foreign country. He claimed the alleged audio released by the federal government not only jeopardized the security of an office as high as [the] Prime Minister, but also constitutes a flagrant violation of the fundamental rights of the petitioner.

He stated that the challenged FIA opinion did not mention any criminal act committed by the claimant. The petition argues that although he was called as a witness in the impugned notice of investigation, it was absolutely unclear for what offence, if any, the petitioner was being questioned.

She argued that according to the law of the land, before subpoenaing a witness, respondents were required to identify and specify the information requested from the witness and to indicate the link between this information and the subject matter of the witness. ongoing investigation.

The motion asked the court to set aside the contested notice of appeal by declaring it issued without jurisdiction and void ab initio. He also asked the court to quash the disputed investigation and earlier notice in the interests of justice as no wrongdoing was reported against the petitioner.

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh in Lahore also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, December 6, 2022

Posted in Dawn, December 6, 2022

