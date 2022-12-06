UK challenges internet rules as EU framework moves forward – POLITICO

LONDON The UK wants to control the Internet. Too bad the European Union arrived first.

Brexit was supposed to allow Britain to get things done faster. But less than a month after the blocks at 27 Digital Services Act (DSA) came into effect, London is still struggling to cobble together its own version of the regulations, known as the Online security bill.

He tried again on Monday, with Britain’s Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan presenting an amended bill to parliament. It won backing from MPs but is undergoing further committee scrutiny before heading to the House of Lords. And the path to established law still seems far from certain.

The bill, which aims to make Britain the safest place in the world to be online, has not only been a victim of the country’s political instability, it has also proven a a divisive issue for the country’s Conservative Party, where a vocal backbench minority still sees it as an unnecessary limit on free speech.

Far from being a world leader, the government has been beaten to the punch in regulating online spaces by many jurisdictions, including Canada, Australia and the EU, said Lucy Powell, the shadow digital secretary of the opposition Labor Party.

Powell said the latest version of the online safety bill was also at risk of stalling due to government chaos and vested interests, adding it was imperative the bill passed the legislature. by April, at the end of the current parliamentary session.

Much of the disagreement over the bill has centered on the rules governing supposedly legal but harmful content. This was largely removed from the latest planned version of the law, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government bowed to pressure from right-wing MPs within his own party, who argued the provisions threatened freedom of expression.

In the previous version of the bill, Ofcom, the country’s telecommunications and media regulator, was responsible for enforcing rules requiring social media giants to take action against potentially harmful but technically legal, such as promoting self-harm.

However, government removal of legal but harmful content has not been universally welcomed. Nadine Dorries, Donelans predecessor as digital secretary, proposed the arrangements and said they were already passed the parliamentary exam before the bill was suspended.

Long and winding road

Britain’s attempts to regulate the internet really began under Theresa May, who became Prime Minister following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, and as lawmakers began to grow more skeptical about -to technology.

The Tories’ May 2017 election manifesto promised that the rules online should mirror those that govern our lives offline, but when Boris Johnson released his 2019 election bid, the Tories were also promising to protect the most vulnerable from the virus. access to harmful content. Under Johnson’s close ally Dorries, a version of the legislation tackling legal but harmful content began to make its way through Parliament, only to be put on hold after his ousting by Tory MPs.

Johnson, the former prime minister, often seemed caught between his own personal philosophy of free speech and his populist instinct to attack Big Tech.

The summer Tory leadership contest to replace Johnson has reignited the debate, with candidates promising to review the law before the legal but harmful content provisions are finally watered down. Donelan replaced Dorries, becoming the seventh culture secretary since Brexit.

The EU’s path to its online rulebook has been faster. This is partly because free speech issues have yet to become the political touchstone that they are now in the Anglosphere. Nevertheless, the EU has largely circumvented the problem by keeping its own rulebook more directly focused on purely illegal content, and the European Commission has made it clear publicly that it does not want to create a so-called Ministry of Truth. .”

This means the EU has not had to deal with the deep divisions the Online Safety Bill has caused in the UK, particularly among the ruling Conservatives.

Instead, Brussels institutions have mainly aligned themselves with key aspects of its framework, the DSA. The European Parliament and the Council of the EU, representing the 27 European governments, have broadly backed the European Commission’s cautious approach to creating rules to crack down on public content that is illegal under EU or national law, such as material child pornography or terrorist propaganda.

With regard to legal but harmful content, the EU approach requires very large online platforms, those with more than 45 million European users, to assess and limit the dissemination of content such as disinformation and cyberbullying under the scrutiny of regulators. European rules have also gone further than those on the other side of the Channel by including mandatory risk assessment and audits for tech giants like Meta and Alphabet so they can be held accountable for wrongdoing. potentials. In the UK, the main application was left to Ofcom via inquiries.

Disagreements, when they have arisen in Europe, have been on the edges rather than the heart of the debate. The rows focused on the limits of targeted ads and the level of obligation for online marketplaces like Amazon to perform random checks for dangerous products on their platforms. In another example, some EU countries like France and Germany have pushed and failed to impose a 24-hour deadline for online platforms to remove illegal content.

Not just freedom of speech

In the UK, it is not just free speech issues that have been the subject of controversy. The EU has made separate rules aimed at cracking down on online child sexual exploitation material, but the UK has slipped similar provisions into the Online Safety Bill.

This means that high-stakes questions about how and whether monitoring requirements compromise privacy, especially in encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp, are handled separately in the EU. But in the UK they have been thrown into the same mix as high-profile free speech debates.

Differences between rulebooks also raise the prospect of costly regulatory misalignment. While the UK bill imposes general monitoring requirements on tech companies themselves, this is explicitly prohibited by the EU. Last month, the British regulator and its Australian counterpart created a new Western coalition of online content regulators, but did not invite any European counterparts to these discussions. Only the Watchdog of Ireland joined as an observer.

It’s about setting up our international commitment pending the implementation of our rules, Ofcoms chief executive Melanie Dawes told POLITICO when the move was announced. Its success depends on bringing together international partners.

Clothilde Goujard reports from Brussels.