Xi Jinping thanks late leader Jiang Zemin for ensuring party’s survival through ‘storms’

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday paid tribute to former leader Jiang Zemin for ensuring the Communist Party’s survival in the face of “political storms” and reforming it to inject new vitality and modernize the country’s economy. Jiang, who died Wednesday at the age of 96, baffled naysayers, listing accomplishments after bringing China out of diplomatic isolation in the post-Tiananmen era, mending fences with the United States and overseeing an unprecedented economic boom. Speaking at a somber state memorial service for Jiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi said Jiang had assumed leadership at a time when the party, military and country were at “a serious moment of external pressure and internal difficulties”, referring to the 1989 pro-democracy demonstrations in and around Tiananmen Square. Read also | Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China’s rise, has died “In the late 1980s and early 1990s, serious political storms arose at home and abroad, and world socialism experienced serious complications. Some Western countries have imposed so-called ‘sanctions’ on China,” Xi told an audience including China’s top leaders and Jiang’s direct successor, Hu Jintao. But Jiang stepped forward to support reform and opening up, strengthen the party’s ties with the people, engage in “diplomatic struggles” and uphold China’s independence, dignity, security and stability. , Xi added. Read also | India expresses deepest condolences over the passing of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin Jiang, who was cremated on Monday, had strong convictions and was decisive, he said. “He had the extraordinary courage to make bold decisions and the great courage to carry out theoretical innovations at critical moments.” Air raid sirens sounded for three minutes across the country at 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) when the ceremony began, and stock, currency and bond markets suspended trading, also for three minutes. Attendees of the ceremony all stood as Xi spoke and wore white chrysanthemums, a traditional Chinese symbol of mourning. His death sparked a wave of nostalgia for the relatively more liberal times he oversaw. Jiang’s death came at a tumultuous time in China, where authorities are grappling with rare widespread street protests among residents fed up with tough COVID-19 restrictions three years into the pandemic. Xi, describing Jiang’s death as an incalculable loss, said the country should turn grief into strength and use his legacy to write a new chapter in party development. “Do not believe in evil, fear no ghosts or pressure, and do your best to overcome all kinds of difficulties and challenges on the way forward.”

