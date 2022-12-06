During Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow, Congress calls for a wake-up call; Mamata’s VVIP Taunt





Opposition parties have alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long walk to the polling booth to vote in Ahmedabad violated the model code of conduct. National Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera said in a video statement that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has kept silent on the frequent violations of the MCC by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Assembly elections. . (Follow full Gujarat election coverage here) The way the Electoral Commission was silenced is a wake-up call for democracy, Khera said, adding that the Congress party was considering the legalities to bring PM Modi’s roadshow under the definition of publicity . “The prime minister who is going to vote in Ahmedabad for more than 2.5 hours was broadcast live by all news channels for free. Shouldn’t you charge BJP? Why are you doing it for free? We will take action necessary to prevail over the ECI by all legal means possible to ensure that such publicity falls within the election expenses of the party which obliges to organize the live tour even when the election is in progress,” added Khera. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lambasted the prime minister and other BJP leaders, saying they are VVIPs and “can do anything” with impunity, ANI reported. Roadshow is not allowed on polling day but Prime Minister Modi and his party are VVIPs, they can do anything and they will be excused, ANI quoted Trinamool Congress Speaker as saying. Maintaining that it was not a roadshow, BJP spokesman Tom Vadakkan said: The Prime Minister’s cavalcade was parked a little further from the voting booth and the Prime Minister headed to the voting booth to vote and this is the exact provocation that Pawan Khera is talking about. on. It’s not a roadshow or anything. What would you do as a citizen? You won’t drive inside the voting booth with your vehicle, will you? Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his ballot Monday at a polling station in Ahmedabad in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections. arrived at a polling station at Nishan High School in Ranip ward of Ahmedabad city around 9:30 a.m. to exercise his right to vote. The Prime Minister emerged from the voting booth and showed his inked finger to the crowd gathered to welcome him. He then walked to his older brother Soma Modi’s house near the polling station. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi party chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi and opposition leader in state assembly Sukhram Rathva were among those who voted. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. (With contributions from the Bureau and ANI)

