Politics
Putin has destroyed Russia’s most important oil market and the future of crude depends on him and Xi Jinping, says energy expert Daniel Yergin
-
The EU ban on Russian oil transported by sea came on Monday, alongside a price cap of $60 a barrel.
-
Putin has “destroyed its most important market for its oil” because Europe no longer wants it, said Daniel Yergin.
-
Crude prices over the next few weeks will depend on what Russian and Chinese leaders decide, the expert said.
Europe’s tough sanctions on Russian oil come into effect on Monday, meaning Vladimir Putin has all but killed off Moscow’s most important market for its crude, according to energy expert Daniel Yergin.
The European Union’s ban on imports by sea comes into force alongside a widely expected price cap of $60 per barrel for Russian oil, reached on Saturday in a last-minute deal with the G7 countries.
These measures underscore how disastrous Russian President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February was for the country’s energy exports, S&P Global Vice President Yergin said.
“Vladimir Putin has basically destroyed his most important market for his oil, gas and coal, which is Europe,” Yergin said. Yahoo finance Friday. “Basically, they don’t want to do anything with it.”
As good as block the majority of Russian crude imports in Europe, the ban will impact almost all shipments worldwide. Indeed, it prohibits European providers of insurance and shipping services from managing ships carrying Moscow-controlled supplies.
The sanctions aim to undermine Russia’s ability to finance its war against Ukraine by reducing its crude export earnings, while the price cap aims to do so while maintaining a steady flow of fuel to Western countries. .
But Russia has said it will not do business with any country that respects EU sanctions, while members of the OPEC+ group of oil producers stuck to their production cuts at their meeting on Sunday, which could drive prices up.
“Whether [the price cap] actually works, I think it probably has some sort of downward price pull,” Yergin said.
“OPEC nations don’t like it because they say, ‘Well wait if the industrial nations are pricing Russian oil, will they ever be pricing all our oil?’ So you have OPEC+ against the G7.”
“But if Russia does what it threatened to do to take a million or 2 million barrels a day off the market, then you’ll see a very different price reaction,” he added.
Russia Urals Oil Benchmark was trading at $63.85 a barrel on Monday. This is a significant reduction for Crude Brentwhich is priced at $87.11 per barrel, and Crude WTIwhich changed hands for $81.44 a barrel at last check.
“Some people say everything will work out smoothly. But that could be very turbulent and be reflected in prices,” Yergin said.
“And you really predict, among other things, what Vladimir Putin is going to do. He’s obviously made a lot of miscalculations before. He can do it again.
“So in a way, if you think about what will happen in the oil market in the next few weeks, a lot will depend on the decision-making of a Vladimir Putin and a Xi Jinping.”
Commodity traders watch new signs that Beijing will relax its zero-COVID restrictionswhich many analysts believe means an economic reopening that would boost Chinese demand for oil.
“The big blow to the oil market is that you’re probably missing 700,000 barrels a day of Chinese demand for oil,” he said. “So if China starts to open up, we’ll see the price of oil react higher.”
Read more: EU sanctions on Russian oil come into effect on Monday – here’s what to expect and why the price cap might not yield concrete results
Read the original article at Business Intern
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/putin-destroyed-russias-most-important-111955426.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Putin has destroyed Russia’s most important oil market and the future of crude depends on him and Xi Jinping, says energy expert Daniel Yergin
- News | City of West Hollywood
- McDonald’s pays tribute to employees with a collection of clothing made from old work uniforms
- Six aspects of poultry production that need innovation
- Meghna Ahlawat becomes TTFI’s first female president; Kamlesh Mehta General Secretary
- Palos Verdes Peninsula Community Turns to Terranea Tree Lighting – Daily Breeze
- Election Karao Mulk Bachao: Imran Khan’s party will organize a campaign through Pak | world news
- Manage Your Investment — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Belgium’s biggest-ever Brussels bombing trial begins
- During Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow, Congress calls for a wake-up call; Mamata’s VVIP Taunt
- Death of Kirstie Alley: John Travolta leads Hollywood reactions
- British Fashion Awards 2022: red carpet fashion, dresses