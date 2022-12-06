Putin has destroyed Russia’s most important oil market and the future of crude depends on him and Xi Jinping, says energy expert Daniel Yergin

Russia and China will likely continue to boost oil markets despite EU price caps, Dan Yergin said on Friday.ALEXEI DRUJININ/Getty Images

Europe’s tough sanctions on Russian oil come into effect on Monday, meaning Vladimir Putin has all but killed off Moscow’s most important market for its crude, according to energy expert Daniel Yergin.

The European Union’s ban on imports by sea comes into force alongside a widely expected price cap of $60 per barrel for Russian oil, reached on Saturday in a last-minute deal with the G7 countries.

These measures underscore how disastrous Russian President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February was for the country’s energy exports, S&P Global Vice President Yergin said.

“Vladimir Putin has basically destroyed his most important market for his oil, gas and coal, which is Europe,” Yergin said. Yahoo finance Friday. “Basically, they don’t want to do anything with it.”

As good as block the majority of Russian crude imports in Europe, the ban will impact almost all shipments worldwide. Indeed, it prohibits European providers of insurance and shipping services from managing ships carrying Moscow-controlled supplies.

The sanctions aim to undermine Russia’s ability to finance its war against Ukraine by reducing its crude export earnings, while the price cap aims to do so while maintaining a steady flow of fuel to Western countries. .

But Russia has said it will not do business with any country that respects EU sanctions, while members of the OPEC+ group of oil producers stuck to their production cuts at their meeting on Sunday, which could drive prices up.

“Whether [the price cap] actually works, I think it probably has some sort of downward price pull,” Yergin said.

“OPEC nations don’t like it because they say, ‘Well wait if the industrial nations are pricing Russian oil, will they ever be pricing all our oil?’ So you have OPEC+ against the G7.”

“But if Russia does what it threatened to do to take a million or 2 million barrels a day off the market, then you’ll see a very different price reaction,” he added.

Russia Urals Oil Benchmark was trading at $63.85 a barrel on Monday. This is a significant reduction for Crude Brentwhich is priced at $87.11 per barrel, and Crude WTIwhich changed hands for $81.44 a barrel at last check.

“Some people say everything will work out smoothly. But that could be very turbulent and be reflected in prices,” Yergin said.

“And you really predict, among other things, what Vladimir Putin is going to do. He’s obviously made a lot of miscalculations before. He can do it again.

“So in a way, if you think about what will happen in the oil market in the next few weeks, a lot will depend on the decision-making of a Vladimir Putin and a Xi Jinping.”

Commodity traders watch new signs that Beijing will relax its zero-COVID restrictionswhich many analysts believe means an economic reopening that would boost Chinese demand for oil.

“The big blow to the oil market is that you’re probably missing 700,000 barrels a day of Chinese demand for oil,” he said. “So if China starts to open up, we’ll see the price of oil react higher.”

