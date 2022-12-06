Johnson to prioritize downsizing Hibs squad in January transfer window





Hibernian manager Lee Johnson would like to find a replacement for Martin Boyle in the January transfer window – but insists his priority will be offloading fringe players.

The Easter Road boss admits he found himself with a bloated squad following his signing spree following his arrival in the summer. Johnson signed 14 first-team players and now has a pool of around 28 players. The capital side have used 30 players in their League Cup and Premiership games so far and have the return of Kevin Nisbet to add to their options when the top flight resume against Rangers a week away on Thursday. Boyle will be out for this game and for at least the rest of the campaign after pre-existing anterior cruciate ligament damage was discovered during cartilage surgery while on duty with Australia at the World Cup in Qatar. And Johnson admitted his options in trying to find a replacement for the winger could be limited by the number he already has in his squad. He said: We can do our best to replace him [Boyle] but he is one of our stellar recruits isn’t he? If it was MLS, he would be our star player. We just can’t cope in terms of maximizing without our best players in good shape. Every team, all over the country, has injuries, but if you’re lucky, it’s not for your best players. This track was disappointing, but at the same time it gives opportunities to other players. With two-thirds of the season to play and a very significant cut opportunity, we have this laser focus on those top 14, 15 players and making the most of them. We believe in the ones we have – make them look good physically and feel like a million bucks. He added: The first thing we have to do is reduce the squad. We have way too many players at the club and way too many players that I don’t see infiltrating the first team in the short to medium term. This can cause you problems when you have an overloaded team because people want to play football. READ MORE:

