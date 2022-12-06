Indonesia’s bill prohibiting extramarital sex is the subject of a new debate | world news

Indonesian lawmakers are moving forward with plans to amend the nations penal code to effectively ban extramarital sex and increase penalties for women who have abortions under legislation that has sparked violent protests when it was introduced in 2019.

Parliament could begin the debate on the measure as early as Tuesday. The debate on the proposal could take days or several weeks, depending on whether amendments are proposed.

In addition to provisions on abortion and extramarital sex, the proposed penal code revision would also add limits on speech critical of the president and vice president and further restrict the rights of LGBTQ citizens.

Days of protests erupted after the bill was introduced in 2019, prompting President Joko Widodo – known as Jokowi – to delay the legislation in order to get more public comment. Ultimately, little changed, signaling the strength of Indonesia’s conservative religious parties, despite Jokowi’s urge to eschew identity politics ahead of the 2024 elections.

In the last presidential election of 2019, candidates actively courted conservative Muslim voters, with Jokowi choosing cleric Maruf Amin as the running mate. Two years earlier, former Jakarta governor and Jokowi ally Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as Ahok, had been convicted and imprisoned for blasphemy after being accused of insulting the Quran. Ahoks supporters said his comments were manipulated by conservative opponents.

Lawmakers had a watered down version of the legislation they could have passed, but that was sidestepped in favor of the current bill.

While the move will win praise from conservative Muslims in Indonesia, it could further undermine popular support for Jokowi among those who support a more secular public policy. Indonesians are already unhappy with the fastest inflation in seven years and rising oil prices following the removal of government subsidies. A recent survey showed confidence in Jokowis’ government was at its lowest since the start of his second term as president in 2019.

Passage of the laws could also undermine Jokowi’s efforts to woo investors and support economic growth, jeopardizing his plans to develop a new capital for Indonesia in East Kalimantan province on the island of Borneo. .

Here’s why Indonesia’s new penal code is controversial:

Freedom of speech

There are at least 14 articles in the original bill considered to threaten free speech and freedom of the press. Among them is a defamation law that provides for a maximum of three and a half years in prison for insulting the president and vice president. Others include slander laws against government agencies.

Peaceful protests without a permit are also subject to fines and up to six months in prison. Currently, the Indonesian government generally turns a blind eye to peaceful gatherings and protests held without permission. That could now change.

In addition, the law states that journalists can face up to two years in prison for publishing incomplete articles, although it is unclear what this means or who will make this decision.

Abortion, adultery

While abortion is already illegal in most cases in Indonesia, the new penal code would punish women who abort with up to four years in prison.

Another section of the penal code criminalizes extramarital sex, punishing offenders with up to two years in prison and expanding the definition to include both adultery and sex between people who live together. .

Opponents have argued that the criminalization of adultery is inconsistent with international laws which include the right to privacy. They also say the law risks endorsing public vigilantism, such as a 2020 case in West Java where a mob in a village accused an unmarried woman and man of engaging in premarital sex and forced them to parade naked, according to the Jakarta Post.

Religious insults

The penal code provides for the prosecution of persons who express public opinions or commit hostile acts or blasphemy against the religion professed in Indonesia with a penalty of up to five years or a fine.

Indonesia only grants official recognition to six religions and is the most populous Muslim country in the world. The new provision is widely seen as covering insults to Islam and would contravene Indonesia’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Death sentence

The new penal code would impose a probationary period of 10 years on those sentenced to death. If during this period a convicted criminal is determined by a judge to have reformed, the death penalty would be replaced by a 20-year prison term or life imprisonment.