Presidents warn Imran Khan over red fence





File photo of President Arif Alvi and the head of the PTI during a meeting.

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan was reportedly warned after President Arif Alvi’s change of command in the army to strictly order his leadership and social media team not to attack the new leader of the army army and army.

A PTI source, while sharing a screenshot of the Whatsapp message conveyed to the party leadership and social media team, claimed that President Alvi had conveyed to Khan that the new military establishment’s respect for the institution was like a red barrier, which should not be crossed. .

PTI’s main spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, when asked about the president’s message to Imran Khan, said the president and the PTI chairman were already clear that there would be no attack on the new military establishment and the head of the army. There cannot be a perpetual struggle with the institution, he said.

Fawad Chaudhry questioned why the PTI would criticize General Asim Munir as his appointment was facilitated by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said the new army chief is bringing new policy and the PTI hoped that what the military establishment under General (R) Bajwa would have done to the PTI in the past 7-8 months would not be done now .

In this Whatsapp group of the parliamentary party PTI, the message of Imran Khan was transmitted. He said the President ordered all social media not to attack the new COAS on any forum and above to be followed strictly. The person who shared the president’s message stressed that everyone should be aware of Khan’s direction.

This WhatsApp direction from Imran Khan appears to be different from a similar message conveyed recently to PTI leaders and the social media team as reported in The News. Regarding this message, a PTI source had told this correspondent that Imran Khan in a Whatsapp group of party leaders and social media managers of PTI had led, Please make sure there is no criticism of the new Army Chief of Staff.

These directives from Imran Khan are a clear sign of the parties’ effort to rebuild troubled relations with the military establishment. Although the PTI has fundamentally changed its policy towards the military establishment with the change of command, Imran Khan himself is heard targeting a senior ISI officer only a few days ago.

Khan again called senior ISI officer Dirty Harry. Two days ago, Khan also tweeted to convey a subtle complaint to the current military establishment regarding the handling of PTI Senator Azam Swati.

Khan tweeted: The entire nation is shocked at the vindictive cruelty to which Senator Azam Swati is being subjected and for what crime? For intemperate language and for asking questions, what right does anyone have in a democracy? Internationally, Pak and above all, our mly (military) is perceived more and more negatively because the current imported government is seen as just a puppet government. It had been hoped that the new ldrship (military) would have immediately dissociated itself from the 8 months (months) of fascist actions of the Bajwas against the PTI, the media and the critical journalists. 74-year-old heart patient Senator Swati must be released immediately, not only because he has committed no crime to deserve this mental and physical torture, but also because this petulant and vengeful targeting undermines our mlys (military) credibility which is essential for a strong Pakistan.

Last week, Imran Khan in a tweet congratulated General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as CJCSC and General Syed Asim Munir as the new Army Chief of Staff. Khan hoped the new military leadership would work to end the trust deficit that has built up over the past 8 months between the nation and the state. The strength of the state comes from its people.

In the same tweet, Imran Khan had shared the quote from Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Remember that the armed forces are the servants of the people and you do not make national policy; it is we, the civilians, who decide these matters and it is your duty to carry out these tasks entrusted to you. (Quaid-i-Azam to the Armed Forces; August 14, 1947). Through these tweets and his continued targeting of the senior ISI officer, Imran Khan appears to be putting pressure on the current military leadership to make certain changes to the ISI.

