Congress and TMC say PM Modi breached MCC with ‘roadshow’ before voting

New Delhi: Congress and Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the model code of conduct by holding a ‘roadshow’ before voting in the second phase of polling in Gujarat and that the electoral commission has “afraid” to act.

In the press photos, Modi is seen walking a distance to the voting booth. Supporters are seen on the sides of the road. Several images show Modi waving at them.

Congress media and publicity chief Pawan Khera has alleged the Electoral Commission’s inaction on its complaints over the past few weeks and said the party is considering taking necessary legal action on the matter.

“The BJP is continuously violating the model code but the EC is not acting against them and has been silent. It seems the EC is afraid to act,” he said.

Khera said the value of the prime minister’s vote or that of any ordinary man is the same. ‘But how come the prime minister has a two-and-a-half-hour tour when he goes to vote,’ he said.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on his way to Nishan Public School, Ranip to vote for the Gujarat Assembly Elections.#GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/vndeh2DWAX — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

“What are the constraints of the electoral commission so that they cannot see any violation by the prime minister,” he said.

Khera alleged that the roadshow was also “covered live by all channels for free”.

“Isn’t this an advertisement? Shouldn’t you charge the BJP, why are you doing it for free,” he asked.

“We made representations to the Electoral Commission at different levels. Every couple of days we made representations or the other in Gujarat, Delhi, but I’m afraid the election commission seems to be under pressure on purpose,” he told reporters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also appeared to comment on the matter and told the news agency YEARS that BJP leaders were VVIPs who could do anything without fear of due process.

“On election day, road shows are prohibited. But for them, it may be excusable. That’s the fundamental difference,” she said, according to NDTV.

EC ignored ‘attack’ on congressional candidate, party says

Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also alleged that “BJP morons” attacked his party’s tribal candidate Danta.

“Congress tribal leader and Danta Assembly candidate Kantibhai Kharadi was brutally attacked by BJP thugs and is now missing. Congress had requested the deployment of additional paramilitary forces from the EC, but the Commission continued to sleep,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“BJP should listen – we are not afraid and never will be afraid, we will fight hard,” Gandhi said, using the hashtag “#DaroMat”.

Khera claimed that incumbent MP Kantibhai Kharadi had written to the electoral commission asking for additional security as he feared a threat to his life.

“The electoral commission did not pay timely attention to his requests. We have also repeatedly shared visuals of BJP distributing alcohol in a state where there is a ban, openly, shamelessly and distributing alcohol in their vehicles with BJP logos on the vehicles. They are not afraid”, he alleged and questioned the “silence” of the EC.

“We will take the necessary steps and prevail upon the Election Commission of India by all possible means, legal means possible, to ensure that such publicity falls within the election expenses of the party,” he said.

Khera alleged that the EC has so far failed to address Congress complaints against the BJP over several violations in Gujarat.

“The Gujarat government logo should now be a lotus. This is the situation of governance in Gujarat, this is the situation of the electoral machinery in Gujarat. We implore you, we ask you to please join us in saving democracy. Democracy will be a thing of the past if we don’t act today,” he said.

The second phase of voting in Gujarat was held on Monday and the results will be known on December 8.

(With PTI inputs)