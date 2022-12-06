Politics
China’s Xi met over 25 world leaders in about a month
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a session during the G20 summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022.
Willy Kurniawan | AFP | Getty Images
BEIJING A month after consolidating power at home, Chinese President Xi Jinping has stepped out onto the world stage to strengthen relations with the United States and other countries.
In total, Xi has met more than 25 heads of state, including U.S. President Joe Biden, since Oct. 31, according to a tally of CNBC releases on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s English-language website. Earlier in October, Xi oversaw a leadership reshuffle of the ruling Chinese Communist Party that filled top positions with his loyalists and paved the way for him to secure an unprecedented third term as president.
More recently, Xi hosted European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing on Thursday. This followed the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in early November, the first Western leader to do so since the pandemic.
“This year we see [Xi] go out from his [September] SCO travel, get out more and engage more with the international community,” said Michael Cunningham, researcher, China, at the Heritage Foundation’s Center for Asian Studies. “It will be a challenge for the United States.”
Cunningham said US efforts to build coalitions abroad have been helped by Xi’s absence from the international stage for much of the past three years.
The meetings come after the Russian-Ukrainian war and Covid travel restrictions have separated Beijing and the West. Tensions around Taiwan this summer have further strained US-China relations.
“Xi is restoring his pre-pandemic level of diplomacy through bilateral meetings with many heads of state attending the G20 summit in Bali,” Eurasia Group analysts said in a November 18 report. “He met leaders of advanced industrial democracies for the first time since the start of the pandemic and amid strained relations between China and the West. Most of Xi’s meetings fueled a positive outlook for stabilizing relations .”
Xi finally met Biden in person for the first time as US president on November 14, marking a pause in the downward spiral of relations between the world’s two largest economies this year. The following week, the countries’ military leaders met for the first time since US President Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan in August.
The high-stakes Xi-Biden meeting signaled to some in China that relations with the United States align more closely with vague terminology that Beijing often uses, such as “mutual respect” and “win-win cooperation.”
“For China, the wording carries symbolic symbolism, i.e. equality,” said Shen Yamei, deputy director and associate researcher in the American studies department of the state-backed think tank China Institute. of International Studies. “We must manage our relations as equals, respecting each other and cooperating win-win, rather than, as the United States has said, the United States dealing with others from a position of strength. It’s not equal.”
Shen said China and the United States can work together more easily on issues of climate change, public health and macroeconomic coordination. She said “it will be a bit difficult on issues more related to traditional security issues, such as our understanding of the Ukraine crisis and how to work [it] out.”
“The important thing is that we [keep] in mind the responsibility of a great country to the world in cooperating with each other,” she said.
Create “positive conditions” for China
The Biden administration has branded China a competitor, while strengthening US ties with other countries, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.
The leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and Italy have met with Xi and Biden in recent weeks, based on government announcements.
“Right now the political environment in China is different,” Cunningham said. Xi is “trying to get the relationship back on track so that the conditions are positive for China.”
“The way China sees it, the right path and the positive conditions, that’s where the most powerful countries in the world, the United States, Western Europe, some East Asian countries, do not actively oppose China’s rise as a global power,” he said. “That was the path we were largely on before 2018, when trade tensions between the United States and China really boiled over.”
In his speech to the Chinese Communist Party congress in October, Xi said the Party had “safeguarded the dignity of China” in the face of international changes and warned of “dangerous storms” to come.
Just before this political meeting, Xi made his first trip outside the country since the pandemic, to Uzbekistan for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a Eurasian intergovernmental group. While there, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, among other country leaders.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/06/chinas-xi-has-met-with-more-than-25-world-leaders-in-about-a-month.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PDM lends itself to “unconditional” talks with Imran – Pakistan
- China’s Xi met over 25 world leaders in about a month
- Jokowi asks the Minister of PUPR to work quickly to rehabilitate schools into mosques in Cianjur
- Actor Youn Yuh-jung leaves his agency, Hook Entertainment
- Flu vaccine seems to match circulating strains very well, according to CDC
- Jamal Meriweather bet gives UGA in-state OL flip
- Buy Blue Wish Printed Bollywood Cotton Silk Magenta Sarees Online at Best Price in India
- Alumni Spotlight: John Stembridge – Auburn University Athletics
- Flags with toothpick sticks added to the Roundup Rodeo barbecue restaurant at Disneys Hollywood Studios
- Nothing Carl Pei plans to launch a smartphone in the US to take on the iPhone
- England vs Pakistan first test at Rawalpindi live updates, day five blog, result, scorecard, highlights, how to watch
- 3.7 jolts bay area earthquake monday