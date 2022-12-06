China’s Xi met over 25 world leaders in about a month

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a session during the G20 summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16, 2022.

BEIJING A month after consolidating power at home, Chinese President Xi Jinping has stepped out onto the world stage to strengthen relations with the United States and other countries.

In total, Xi has met more than 25 heads of state, including U.S. President Joe Biden, since Oct. 31, according to a tally of CNBC releases on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s English-language website. Earlier in October, Xi oversaw a leadership reshuffle of the ruling Chinese Communist Party that filled top positions with his loyalists and paved the way for him to secure an unprecedented third term as president.

More recently, Xi hosted European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing on Thursday. This followed the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in early November, the first Western leader to do so since the pandemic.

“This year we see [Xi] go out from his [September] SCO travel, get out more and engage more with the international community,” said Michael Cunningham, researcher, China, at the Heritage Foundation’s Center for Asian Studies. “It will be a challenge for the United States.”

Cunningham said US efforts to build coalitions abroad have been helped by Xi’s absence from the international stage for much of the past three years.

The meetings come after the Russian-Ukrainian war and Covid travel restrictions have separated Beijing and the West. Tensions around Taiwan this summer have further strained US-China relations.

“Xi is restoring his pre-pandemic level of diplomacy through bilateral meetings with many heads of state attending the G20 summit in Bali,” Eurasia Group analysts said in a November 18 report. “He met leaders of advanced industrial democracies for the first time since the start of the pandemic and amid strained relations between China and the West. Most of Xi’s meetings fueled a positive outlook for stabilizing relations .”