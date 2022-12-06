PDM lends itself to “unconditional” talks with Imran – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday expressed its willingness to engage in dialogue with former Prime Minister Imran Khan to break the current political impasse, but said it wanted Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) drops its terms.

An insider told Dawn that the ruling coalition was willing to hold unconditional talks with the PTI if Mr Khan was willing to participate in the talks himself.

A government official claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked the leaders of the PML-N and the PDM to be lenient with the former prime minister and not to tease him on the issue of talks with the government, because such decision would be counter-productive.

Mr Khan had recently expressed his willingness to speak to the government, but he apparently withdrew his offer after being criticized by government leaders for making another U-turn.

Zardari meets Shujaat; coalition partners urged to slow down efforts to overthrow Elahi

In what seemed like another olive branch, the PDM also decided to slow down efforts to table a motion of no confidence in the Punjab Assembly against CM Parvez Elahi as it believed that neither Mr. Khan nor Mr. Elahi did not want to dissolve the provincial assembly.

This emerged after a meeting of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Islamabad, which provided an update on the political situation in Punjab. . It was the second meeting of the two leaders in 12 days.

A source close to the ex-president said PDM leaders, especially Mr Zardari, believed Mr Khan would never dissolve the assemblies because such a move would render him useless in the political arena.

According to media reports, Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat also spoke to PML-N Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif in London and asked him to shelve the no-confidence plan against CM Elahi.

According to media reports, which have not been confirmed by sources close to Zardari, Nawaz Sharif has also asked the PML-N-led government to focus its energies on stabilizing the economy. instead of ousting the Punjab government.

Posted in Dawn, December 6, 2022

