PM Modi urges political parties to make India’s G-20 Presidency a great success





Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the multi-party meeting on the G20 summit, in New Delhi, December 5, 2022. | Photo credit: PTI

On December 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of leaders of all political parties on India’s G-20 chairmanship and sought their cooperation to make it a great success as the government made a PowerPoint presentation of its programs. one year. approaching the 2023 summit. Prime Minister [Modi] stressed the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of all leaders in organizing various G20 events. He stressed that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thereby bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our nation, said a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, adding that Interior Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had addressed the meeting. The MEA also made a presentation on India’s priorities during the G20 Presidency, which according to Prime Minister Modi belongs to the whole nation. During the two-hour meeting, 15 leaders spoke and several of them reiterated that India’s assumption of the presidency was on a rotational basis and should not be projected as the achievement of government. The G-20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. In his closing speech, Modi said it was an occasion the whole country could be proud of and everyone should contribute to its success. The events of the G-20 concern not only the Center but also those of the States and, in this context, cited the ongoing meeting of Sherpas in Udaipur. Call from Congress

While congratulating the country on its presidency, Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge urged the PM to use India’s influence to raise the issue of the border incursion with China, demand a permanent seat on the Council United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and formulate a common law to deal with economic offenders and fugitives. Kharge not only urged the government to showcase the country’s achievements over the past 70 years, but also highlighted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s leadership in G-20 countries during the 2008 economic crisis. He also cited that India in the past has chaired the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit as well as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Trinamool Congress Speaker and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the G-20 presidency is not about the agenda of one party but that of the whole country. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has assured the Union government of the full support and cooperation of its states in conducting the conferences marking India’s G-20 chairmanship. Mr. Stalin firmly believed that the Prime Minister would use this opportunity to promote the values ​​of peace, non-violence, harmony, equality and equal justice throughout the world. Since a PowerPoint presentation by the Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spoke of showcasing the empowerment of women, youth, farmers and disadvantaged sections, CPI Secretary General D. Raja has urged the Prime Minister to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill. In a statement highlighting party leader Sitaram Yechurys’ comments at the meeting, CPI(M) reiterated that India’s turn at the helm of the grouping was by dint of a rotating presidency and said the concept Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam does not mean imposing uniformity but recognizing a global family where social pluralities are celebrated by treating all diversities on the basis of equality and dignity. TRS Chairman K. Chandrasekhar Rao and JD(U) Chief Lalan Singh did not attend the meeting. The RJD also skipped the meeting. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, Prem Singh Tamang of Sikkim, Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra attended the meeting. Also present were Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP Chairman JP Nadda, Telugu Desam Party Leader N. Chandrababu Naidu. Government members present at the meeting included Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-urges-political-parties-to-make-indias-g-20-presidency-a-big-success/article66227804.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos