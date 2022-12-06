Trump – breaking news: Trump denies calling for an end to the Constitution in furious Truth Social post





Donald Trump has been widely condemned for his explicitly undemocratic suggestion that his baseless claims about the 2020 presidential election deserve the repeal of the US Constitution.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk was among those who criticized his statement, saying the Constitution is more important than any president. End of the story.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney tweeted that no honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution, while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called him a danger to our democracy .

On Monday, the former president claimed that the fake news accurately reported what he wrote just days ago and was actually trying to convince the American people that I said I wanted to end the Constitution. .

In his follow-up post on Truth Social on Monday, he called reports that shared exactly what he said misinformation and lies.

HighlightsView latest update 1670306400John Bolton could seriously consider running for president after Trump’s disqualifying statement

Former Trump-era national security adviser John Bolton said he would consider running for president to stop some of the things Trump did to the party after the former president suggested that he would end the Constitution after falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

I would like to see Shermanesque statements from all potential candidates, he said. If I don’t see that then I will seriously consider going in.

Mr Bolton called Trump’s statement disqualifying.

Trump is the only candidate to have so far officially announced his candidacy for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Alex Woodward6 December 2022 06:00

1670302800Trump’s Political Action Committee pays legal fees for Mar-a-Lago witnesses

(AP)

The Trumps Save America political action committee is paying the legal fees of key witnesses involved in the federal investigation into its mishandling of White House documents at its Florida compound, according to the Washington Post.

The former presidents fundraising arm supports former administration officials Kash Patel and Dan Scavino as well as Trump valet Walt Nauta, according to the report.

Mr. Nauta reportedly told federal investigators that Trump asked him to move boxes to Mar-a-Lago.

They would be represented by Brand Woodward Law, who was paid $120,000 by Save America.

Alex Woodward6 December 2022 05:00

1670299241Rupert Murdoch to be impeached in 2020 election libel case over false claims of voting machines

Fox Corporation Chairman Rupert Murdoch will next be forced to answer questions under oath about his networks’ coverage of the 2020 presidential election in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, who is accused of willfully spreading false statements about Dominion Voting Systems during the 2020 presidential election.

According to a filing in Delaware, Mr. Murdoch’s deposition will be conducted remotely via videoconference on December 13 and 14. The filings were first reported by The Washington Post.

During a hearing in October, Dominion attorney Justin Nelson argued that the networks’ coverage was an orchestrated effort, not just the responsibility of each host individually, but of Fox News as a company.

Mr Murdoch’s son, Lachlan Murdoch, was deposed on Monday.

Alex Woodward6 December 2022 04:00

1670295641Arizona certifies election results as Kari Lake threatens to sue

Arizona officials certified state results for the 2022 election, which has always been a routine ceremony but has come under scrutiny from conspiracy theorists and candidates and supporters who refused to accept the result.

Arizona had a successful election. But too often, throughout the process, powerful voices proliferated misinformation that threatened to disenfranchise voters, said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who beat Kari Lake in the race to governors.

Democracy prevailed, but it is not out of the woods, she added on Monday, pointing to the rise of so-called Holocaust deniers and the likely challenges ahead in the 2024 election.

Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, both Republicans, also signed the certifications.

Ms. Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem, who have both amplified false election-related conspiracies, have been endorsed by Trump. Both lost their races. Republican nominee for attorney general Abe Hamedeh, a third so-called election denier for one of Arizona’s three major state offices and who is also endorsed by Trump, is trailing Democrat Kris Mayes by 500 votes. No winner was declared in this race.

Ms Lake has told far-right conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon that her campaign is ready to go with what we believe will be an outstanding trial.

And we believe we will emerge victorious from this trial, she said.

Alex Woodward6 December 2022 03:00

1670288400Chuck Schumer: Trump seems like he can’t go a week without doing or saying something disgusting, dishonorable or disqualifying”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned Trump’s latest anti-democratic attack in Senate remarks on Monday, chastising former presidents’ comments on Truth Social suggesting the termination of the Constitution after its defeat in the 2020 election.

Donald Trump looks like he can’t go a week without doing or saying something disgusting, dishonorable or downright disqualifying for high office, he said.

He also condemned his dinner with far-right anti-Semitic influencers Kanye West and Nick Fuentes as well as his recent remarks calling for the laws to be suspended because he lost the 2020 election, Schumer said.

The pettiness and ego of it aside, it’s like Donald Trump is on a mission to find new ways to sink lower and lower at America’s expense, he said.

Alex Woodward6 December 2022 01:00

1670286686Republicans distance themselves from Trump’s words: he goes from MAGA to RINO

Lindsey Graham said he understood Trump’s anger but told The Independent his remarks about terminating the Constitution or laws were highly inappropriate.

He’s frustrated because of, you know, the bias of the media and the Democrats who control Twitter and Russia, investigative joke, he said. But the statement was inappropriate and I’m glad to see it clarified.

More from The Independents Eric Garcia:

Alex Woodward6 December 2022 00:31

1670284841White House rebukes Trump’s calls to suspend Constitution in 2020 election

Over the weekend, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.

You can’t just love America when you win, he added.

Alex Woodward6 December 2022 00:00

1670281241Trump-endorsed New Hampshire Senate candidate eyeing state party leadership after defeat

Don Bolduc, who lost the race for a Senate seat in New Hampshire to incumbent Democratic candidate Maggie Hassan by nine points, is now running for a leadership role in the state’s Republican party.

I was touched by the outpouring of support during my Senate run and the grassroots encouragement to stay involved in the political process, he said in a statement Monday.

The past few weeks have laid bare the need for change as a party, he added. We must counter the misconceptions peddled by the other side while convincing voters that the GOP’s core beliefs are the policies best suited to their needs and to bring back American strength.

During his campaign, Mr. Bolduc amplified Trump’s baseless election lies, including a false claim that Trump won in 2020 and an interview in which he falsely claimed there had been a huge amount of fraud and that Democratic officials had conspired to steal the presidency.

He later appeared to walk back some of his claims that Trump criticized after the loss of Mr. Bolducs.

Alex Woodward5 December 2022 23:00

1670279441John Cornyn: Trump’s comments are irresponsible’

Republican Senator John Cornyn told reporters that Trump’s suggestion to end the US Constitution was irresponsible.

He said he doesn’t know why Trump, who is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, would explicitly call for the suspension of democracy to overturn the 2020 election he lost.

I don’t know why anyone would say something like that, certainly not an ex-president, he said. I just think it’s irresponsible.

Alex Woodward5 December 2022 22:30

1670277641GOP senator couldn’t disagree more with Trump’s comments

Senate Minority Whip John Thune told reporters on Monday that he couldn’t disagree more with Trump’s call for the Constitution to be terminated after his baseless 2020 election fraud allegations.

Of course, I don’t agree with that. I swear to respect the Constitution, and it is a fundamental principle, it is the principle, the foundation of our country. So I couldn’t disagree more, Mr. Thune said, according to The Hill.

This will be the grain of the campaign, he added. If you’re one of those other people interested in racing this year, this is definitely an opportunity that would create some contrast.

Alex Woodward5 December 2022 22:00

