IWUF awards highest honor to President Jokowi





TANGERANG, Investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received the award 9th International Wushu Federation Honorary Duan of the International Wushu Federation (IWUF) submitted by IWUF Vice President Anthony Goh during the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championships held at Nusantara Hall ICE BSD City Tangerang, Banten, Monday (5/12/2022) evening. The award was prompted by the President’s great attention to the sport of Wushu in Indonesia. “By saying bismillahirrahmanirrahim, today I declare open the 8th World Junior Wushu Championship“, said President Jokowi. Also read: Coordinating Minister of Airlangga: the 2022 National Wushu Championship becomes a preparatory event for the World Championships In his address, President Jokowi welcomed the holding of the 8th World Junior Wushu Championship. In particular, President Jokowi also welcomed all delegates present. “I welcome all wushu delegations from Indonesia’s friendly countries, from 60 countries representing 5 continents,” he added. The Head of State said that although the presence of the delegation was a competition, the President wished that this presence could also be used by the delegates to get to know Indonesia better. Like the spirit of Bhinneka Tunggal Ika or unity in diversityThe President continued, this championship event is not only a competition, but also a bridge of friendship to strengthen international brotherhood. “Therefore, I would like to invite all the athletes to compete cheerfully, to compete in a sporting manner, to show their best abilities to win the expected medals,” he explained. Also Read: 2022 Jakarta Open Success, DKI Jakarta Team Targets 2022 National Wushu Championship Overall Champion Anthony Goh said this highest honor was bestowed by the IWUF because of President Jokowi’s care and support for the sport of wushu. “It is an honor for me to welcome you all to the Eighth Junior Wushu Championship event. Allow me to begin my speech by thanking the Honorable Chairman Jokowi,” said Anthony. In particular, Anthony Goh also thanked the Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora), Zainudin Amali and the General Chairman of the Indonesian Wushu Executive Board (PB WI), Airlangga Hartarto. “Thank you also to all the organizing committee, because without your help, the championship could have been difficult to achieve. And, I would also like to express my gratitude to all the people of Tangerang. All the volunteers and judges who gave life to this tournament,” said Antoine. According to Anthony Goh, the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championships are special because they should have been held at the start of the pandemic. And, this world championship is special with the presence of the young generation who dare to compete at the world level. Also Read: Indonesia’s Wushu Achievements Rise at World Championships “The global wushu community sets an example that competition can bring together and unite diverse nations in difficult times,” he said. The 8th World Junior Wushu Championship involving 807 participants from 60 countries and two regions (Hong Kong and Macao) was officially opened by President Jokowi with a drumbeat. The opening ceremony was attended by the President of PB WI, Airlangga Hartarto and the Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora), Zainudin Amali, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, President of the Indonesian Olympic Committee (NOC Indonesia), President of KONI, Marciano Norman, Acting Governor of Banten Al Muktabar, and the Regent of Tangerang, Ahmad Zaki Iskandar. Publisher: Parluhutan ([email protected])

