Turkish intelligence kills senior YPG official in Syria

Ankara: Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has killed a senior official of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) banned in Syria.
As a senior YPG official in the town of Ayn Issa, Siham Mislih, nicknamed “Mizgin Kobani”, was implicated in the group’s attacks on the Turkish area “Operation Peace Spring”, the news agency reported on Monday. Xinhua citing unnamed security sources.
On November 20, Turkey conducted an air operation against the YPG in Syria and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Iraq.
The military action came after a bomb exploded in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, on November 13 that killed six people and injured 81 others.
After the attack, Turkish police said they arrested a Syrian woman named Ahlam Albashir, who admitted receiving orders from the YPG, which Ankara considered the Syrian branch of the PKK.
Turkey will launch a ground operation in northern Syria “at the most opportune time” to build a security strip, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in late November.
The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has rebelled against the Ankara government for more than three decades.