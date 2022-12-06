Narendra Modi: ‘Make every Indian a part of the glory of the G20 Presidency’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with thunderous applause when he arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday afternoon to address a meeting of national officials. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with thunderous applause when he arrived at BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday afternoon to address a meeting of national officials. BJP National Chairman JP Nadda hailed the efforts made by the Government led by Narendra Modi to ensure that India gets the presidency of the G20 for a period of an entire year. Addressing his party colleagues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted what the G20 presidency meant for a country like India. He also asked party workers to focus on glorifying this occasion. “To make every Indian proud of this achievement and also participate in this historic occasion,” sources quoted Prime Minister Modi as saying. The sources further said that on the instructions of the Prime Minister, the party is likely planning to hold various events and programs, with emphasis on public participation, to showcase India’s prowess both culturally and traditionally. Also read: Gujarat elections: AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi votes and expects to win over 100 seats The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India’s presidency kicked off in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday. This was the first of 200 such meetings which will take place in 55 cities across India over the next year. On Monday evening, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a meeting of all political party chairmen was called by the government to brief them on India’s G20 chairmanship. Key political leaders and party chairmen including Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader MK Stalin and Naveen Patnaik of Biju Janata Dal will attend the meeting.

India officially assumed the presidency of the G20 from Indonesia on December 1. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. Last month, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India in the presence of Prime Minister Modi at the Bali summit for the coming year. (Except for the title, this story has no editing by HW News staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Dear readers,

