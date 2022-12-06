With the disappearance of Jiang Zemins, a spotlight on the shortcomings of Xi Jinping





The death of former Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Jiang Zemins in Shanghai on November 30 at the age of 96 could not have come at a more embarrassing time for General Secretary Xi Jinping. After capping a remarkable political career at the 20th Party Congress in October 2022 with his appointment as general secretary of the Communist parties for a third consecutive term, Xi neither expected his authority to be challenged so publicly by the anti-Covid protests nor his legacy to be compared so quickly to a predecessor whose era had been all but forgotten.

It’s not like Jiang’s philosophy or political goals are very different from Xi’s. Jiang too was convinced that the West wanted to meddle in China’s internal affairs in order to Westernize China and weaken the Communist parties’ hold on power. Like Xi, he felt the world was a turbulent place in which the old order had collapsed but the new order had yet to be formed. And as is the case with China’s current leader, Jiang also believed that nothing could be achieved without stability, and that the parties’ primary responsibility was to eliminate the factors that undermined it. Even then, Jiang’s death brought back memories of another era in Chinese politics when the future seemed more optimistic and the country more open. He was literally thrust into power when the natural order of succession determined by Deng Xiaoping and his contemporaries collapsed in the Tiananmen incident of 1989. With little central political experience and even less charisma, Jiang had to politically consolidate the balance between pro and anti-reform factions and steer China towards a unipolar world order. His challenge was to lift China out of economic backwardness and poverty and into the 21st century without large-scale social disorder or demand for political change as had happened in Eastern Europe. There was no precedent he could fall back on. He was in uncharted waters. If there are two defining characteristics of his just over 13 years as Chinese leader (1989-2003), they are: he was willing to take the political risk of advancing reform in key sectors such as public enterprises and the cradle to -grave welfare system; and he was ready to relax the authoritarian control – relatively speaking – that would allow art, science, education, innovation and entrepreneurship to flourish. Both required skillful political management. There was a delicate balance between relaxing controls but not allowing organized opposition, between broadening the political base of the parties but not allowing the dilution of central party ideology, and between allowing greater intellectual and religious freedoms but always within the unshakeable framework of the party leadership. It was Jiang who coined the term socialist market economy that enabled China to take advantage of its market to mobilize the enthusiasm of Western business and industry to develop the country. The collective leadership principles he followed were an important factor in maintaining party unity in the face of issues that arose along the way. Jiang was also concerned about China’s international image. He had no illusions about the West, but he feted and wooed Western leaders into believing that China would become a responsible player in a liberal Western-led world order, if only the West would help them grow without pushing them to change too quickly. In a seemingly unscripted TV interview with CBS’ Mike Wallace in September 2000, Jiang answered tough questions with disarming charm, sometimes even going so far as to speak English. He sang Elvis Presleys Love Me Tender with Philippine President Ramos. At times he acted like a jester, but he also managed to convince the rest of the world that China was a normal country rather than a one-party state. His death last week highlighted the many important changes China’s current leader has made in the two decades since Jiang stepped down. Collective responsibility has given way to personality cults and authoritarian state authority. Yet Xi was unable to prevent the protests that took place last week when nothing of the sort or scale happened under Jiang’s watch despite heartbreaking socio-economic reforms. Xi has tightened political controls and centralized power. Yet this has not increased the efficiency of decision-making, but seems to have reduced the risk-taking appetite that had propelled China’s rise in the 20 years between 1990 and 2010. Xi has suppressed the intellectual exchanges and the entrepreneurial latitude that Jiang had. authorized and which made China a scientific powerhouse and gave birth to world-class companies. Xi has been unable to devise an alternative system that would create similar conditions for the continued explosion of ideas, innovation and entrepreneurship. Nor has Xi been able to leverage China’s much greater power to win friends overseas in the same way that Jiang’s bonhomie and warmth of sometimes clownish demeanor enabled him to build strong ties with world leaders and have brought China great benefits, including WTO membership. . For someone who was seen as a palliative, Jiang Zemin proved that leadership is about wielding power lightly. He may well be left out of official propaganda, but his death does not mean he will be forgotten. The vast majority of Chinese who prospered during his tenure are still active, and they will judge the current leader’s actions against the legacy of Jiang Zemins who, as I describe in my recent book, After Tiananmen The Rise of China, was the most productive period of Communist China’s 75-year rule. Gokhale is the author of After Tiananmen: The Rise of China and a former foreign minister

