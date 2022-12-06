‘Corruption’: Democrats sound alarm over Trump’s alleged corruption scheme





U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Ral Grijalva and committee member Rep. Katie Porter are investigating an alleged bribery scheme in which they believe a real estate developer made a donation to a super PAC lined up in favor of former President Donald Trump in exchange for pardoning two other men.

The two Democrats wrote to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Friday, calling on her department to release all documents related to the pardons of Dwight and Steven Hammond, who were convicted in 2012 of burning down public land they had leased. after illegally killing deer in the field. . Both men were sentenced to five years in prison with time served in 2015, sparking right-wing protests including a 40-day armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

Grijalva, Ariz., and Porter, Calif., believe real estate developer Mike Ingram, who was the subject of the Natural Resources Committee’s first-ever criminal referral over another potential bribery case involving a clean water permit for the one of its developments, graced the Hammonds in 2018 with a $10,000 donation to America First Action, Inc. Super PAC.

President @RepRaulGrijalva and @RepKatiePorter are requesting documents from @Interior regarding a second incident of potential corruption between senior Trump administration officials and real estate developer Mike Ingram. pic.twitter.com/LMus1eYfeH

Natural Resources Committee (@NRDems) December 2, 2022

According to the letter, Ingram’s aide emailed a Trump Interior Department official on May 25, 2018, attaching two articles pleading for the Hammonds to be pardoned. On July 1, a Republican lawmaker who supported the Hammonds tweeted that Trump was “seriously considering” pardoning them.

A day later, Ingram made his donation, and just over a week later, Trump announced he was pardoning the Hammonds.

“Mr. Ingram made only one other $10,000 donation during the 2017-18 non-presidential election cycle,” Grijalva and Porter wrote. “This donation was the subject of a criminal referral from the committee concerning the development of the Villages in Vigneto [in Arizona]. In this case, Ingram and 12 others, many of whom had personal or professional relationships with Ingram, donated nearly a quarter of a million dollars to the Trump Victory Fund and the Republican National Committee on the same day or within days. barely. major federal action regarding Vigneto has been made in favor of Ingram.”

“The parallels between the Vigneto case and the Hammonds’ pardons raise significant concerns about another potential case of corruption under the Trump administration and warrant further investigation,” they added.

On social media, Porter noted that she and Grijalva uncovered evidence of Ingram’s alleged bribe “while investigating a possible $240,000 quid pro quo scheme between the Trump administration and a developer.” .

“We are asking for documents to help us get to the bottom of things [the Ingram case]”, Porters said. “I have zero tolerance for corruption.”

