Indonesia reforms its penal code and bans extramarital sex





Opponents of the measure call it “undemocratic” The Parliament of Indonesia approved this Tuesday a vast reform of the penal code which includes the prohibition of extramarital sexual relations and apostasy, in addition to insults to the president, among other changes denounced as “undemocratic” by dozens of NGOs and civil groups. The reform, discussed for decades and generated massive protests in the country, was supported today by the Indonesian Parliament, the most Muslim country in the world and with a liberal tradition, as confirmed to EFE Alif Nurwidiastomi, of the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation. Among the most criticized clauses are the prohibition of sex outside marriage in all its forms with up to one year in prison, as well as the penalty of contempt of the president with a maximum of three years in prison, in addition to the prohibition of apostasy. . After its approval, a period “of about two years” opens during which the reform can be challenged before the country’s constitutional court, Nurwidiastomi told EFE, who discredited the process because of the “links” between said court and the government and believes that it will eventually be implemented. Related News The reform has sparked protests since being threatened to approve it in 2019, when it was paralyzed after massive protests across the country, as dozens of people demonstrate against it since yesterday outside the Parliament in Jakarta . Nearly a hundred NGOs denounced Monday in a statement that its content is “undemocratic” due to the suppression of freedoms this implies, in what represents the most extensive reform of the penal code since Indonesia’s independence from the Netherlands in 1945. Its critics denounce the “Islamization” of the Muslim-majority country, which had considered the dark period of Suharto’s dictatorship as being over (1967-1998). The reform includes for the first time the consideration of apostasy as a crime and expands already existing laws against blasphemy, urging the prosecution of those who express public opinions or commit “hostile acts” against religions professed in Indonesia with up to to 5 years in prison. It also punishes insulting the country’s president and vice president with up to three years in prison and prohibits peaceful protests without prior permission, with penalties of up to six months in prison.

