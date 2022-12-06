Eric Trump Responds to Rumors Family Dislikes Kimberly Guilfoyle





Rumors have swirled that the Trump family “don’t love” Don Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, but Eric Trump says he “thinks the world” of her.

“The vibe is that the family doesn’t like Kim,” a source said. “She’s trying too hard to be in the family.”

But Eric told us when we reached out to him for comment, “I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to be thinking Kimberly’s world.”

An insider tells us that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle threw a party this week at their $9.7 million mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., for Toys for Tots, hosted by Detroit rapper Kid Rock.

Sources told Page Six that the Trump family thinks Guilfoyle is “trying too hard.”

We’re told tongues wrangled over who was – and wasn’t – family at the party, which was estimated to have 300 guests.

While Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were not present, a source tells us: “They were invited to go, it was [Jewish sabbath] Shabbat. They have a good relationship. It’s just the rumor mill.

Eric Trump, however, tells Page Six that he thinks “of the world” of his brother’s girlfriend.REUTERS

Former President Donald Trump, we learn, came to the fundraiser for half an hour, but left before a “parade of holiday boats”. Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, were also present.

Eric had nothing but kind words for Guilfoyle, telling us, “I’m Don’s best friend and I really had a blast at the party.”

Family gossip was abuzz at an event hosted by Don Jr. and Guilfoyle recently.Getty Images

Rumors that Guilfoyle may be at odds with some members of the Trump family began last month.

At Tiffany Trump’s wedding last month to billionaire Michael Boulos, Ivanka made headlines by cropping Guilfoyle from a family photo shared on social media.

Some have speculated it was because Guilfoyle’s dress was black, while the other women in the photo were pastel, including Lara, Melania Trump and Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples.

Guilfoyle and Don Jr. have been dating Don Jr. since 2018. They got engaged on December. 31, 2020, we hear.

