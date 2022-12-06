Late Chinese leader Jiang hailed at memorial service





BEIJING Chinese leaders on Tuesday praised the late Jiang Zemin as a staunch Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country’s rapid economic rise while maintaining rigid Communist Party control over society. Chairman and current party leader Xi Jinping praised Jiang in an hour-long speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing as senior officials, military officers and rank-and-file soldiers stood at attention -to you. Xi pointed out Jiang’s Role in Maintaining Political Stability alluding to his sudden rise to leadership just before the army’s bloody crackdown on the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Comrade Jiang Zemin pointed out that our party is leading the people in a great struggle to build socialist modernization and will inevitably encounter many complex situations,” Xi said. The grave situation at home and abroad and the confrontation and struggle between different social systems and different ideological systems often test every member of our party,” he said. jiang died aged 96, just days after China’s biggest street protests since 1989, sparked by anger over draconian COVID-19 restrictions. Acting to quell the protests, authorities flooded the streets with security personnel and an unknown number of people were arrested. Those present at Tuesday’s memorial observed three minutes of silence and trading was halted on stock exchanges across the country. On Monday, state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi, his predecessor Hu Jintao and others bowing to Jiang body lying in a bed of flowers and evergreens and covered with a party flag in a military hospital in Beijing. Jing’s body was sent for cremation to Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery, where many Chinese leaders are buried. Crowds stood silent as Jiang’s glass-topped coffin was slowly led to the cemetery in a tight security environment, perhaps as a safeguard against a repeat of recent protests. Jiang brought China out of diplomatic isolation during the 1989 crackdown and backed economic reforms that spurred a decade of explosive growth. The economy has slowed as it matures and faces an aging population, trade sanctions, high unemployment and the fallout from lockdowns and other anti-COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Xi. An engineer by training and former leader of China’s largest city, Shanghai, Jiang served as president for a decade and led the ruling Communist Party for 13 years until 2002. After succeeding reformist leader Deng Xiaoping, he oversaw the handover of Hong Kong to the British. reign in 1997 and Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001. Jiang died of leukemia and multiple organ failure on Nov. 30 in Shanghai, state media reported. The party declared him a great proletarian revolutionary and long-proven communist fighter. Hu’s appearance was his first in public since October 22, when he was unexpectedly guided off stage at the closing ceremony of the national congress of the Communist Party. No official explanation has been given, and speculation over his abrupt departure ranges from a health crisis to a signal of protest from the 79-year-old former leader against Xi, who removed term limits from his post and appointed loyalists in all high-level positions. . In Hong Kong, officials, lawmakers and judges observed three minutes of silence on Tuesday morning. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange did not halt trading, but its external screens in downtown Exchange Square stopped showing data for three minutes. China’s gold and silver exchange, also in Hong Kong, briefly suspended trading to mark the occasion. An official memorial for Jiang drew large crowds over the weekend, mostly older Hong Kongers who credit him with overseeing a smooth transition from British to Chinese rule. The handover was made with China’s promise that Hong Kong would maintain its own social, economic and legal systems for 50 years. A sweeping crackdown on free speech and assembly, electoral reforms that effectively eliminated political opposition, and the imposition of a draconian national security law under Xi have emptied most of the framework’s substance.” one country, two systems” as promised under Jiang. ___ Associated Press writer Kanis Leung in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

