A 30-year-old Macallan single malt whiskey is on sale at Caskshare – Robb Report





That bottle of single malt Scotch you drink is the result of a marriage of hundreds of barrels all blended together to maintain flavor consistency. So when the opportunity arises to try a rare single cask expression from a distillery like The Macallan, independent bottler Caskshare is pretty sure you won’t need much persuasion to buy a bottle. . Caskshare was founded in 2019 as a “cask to glass” service. As well as offering whiskey from newer distilleries, it acquires single casks from more established farms which it bottles and sells on its website, giving you the opportunity to try something that is literally a once-in-a-lifetime offering. . We’ve covered previous Caskshare releases, including the Big Lie Whiskey that shot Boris Johnson, and the American version that pokes fun at Trump called Big Lie Bourbon. This new expression Macallan single cask isn’t shooting anyone – speaking of shots, drink as you see fit, but maybe don’t shoot this whiskey because it’s just too rare and too expensive. As we recently reported, in the current whiskey investment bull market, The Macallan continues to be one of the most valuable and popular. So this bottle might be the one to remember. “The Macallan is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious single malt whiskeys, with a global reputation for quality and provenance,” Caskshare managing director John Robertson said in a statement. “It really is not often that a cask of such rarity comes along and we expect it to be extremely sought after by connoisseurs and collectors alike.” The whiskey in question has been aged for 30 years in a first-fill sherry cask, and will be bottled next May at a relatively high 51.5% alcohol. There are only 180 bottles available, each priced at £2,850 (or $3,900). To try and get one of your own, you can enter a lottery today at Caskshare website. The offer will end on Sunday 12/11 at noon, and you will then find out if you were among those who were awarded a bottle. If you miss this opportunity but still want to pick up a rare Macallan, don’t worry because the distillery has you covered. There’s a 77-year-old single malt available, the coffee-inspired Harmony Collection was released last month, and the even older 81-year-old The Reach can be had for $125,000 a bottle. The one you won’t be able to taste is the 1988 vintage which sold for a record $1.3 million at auction last spring, but these other bottles should fill that void.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/food-drink/spirits/caskshare-macallan-30-year-old-single-cask-single-malt-scotch-whisky-1234781218/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos