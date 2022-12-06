Alaska delegation responds to Trump’s calls to rescind the Constitution





Former President Donald Trump gestures after announcing he is running for president for the third time as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo /Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON Republican Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski was among the first officials in her party to publicly condemn former President Donald Trump’s weekend post on social media suggesting he wanted an end to the Constitution of the United States.

Republican Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan and Democratic Representative Mary Peltola then joined a chorus of politicians from both sides of the aisle defending the nation’s founding document.

Trump fueled baseless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election and called for the termination of the Constitution on the social media platform Truth Social on Saturday.

Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, he said. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!

Murkowski responded on Twitter on Sunday. Suggesting the termination of the Constitution is not only a betrayal of our oath of office, it is an affront to our Republic, she said.

Murkowski has long been critical of allegations of voter fraud by former presidents. After the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising, Murkowski was one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump. The former president openly campaigned against Murkowski ahead of her recent re-election, backing her Republican challenger, Kelly Tshibaka.

Sullivan, a Navy reservist, weighed in via a statement Monday night.

As a United States senator and a United States sailor, I was sworn to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, he said. Like all who serve and have served in the military, I was willing to fight and die to defend our Constitution and fulfill this oath. Any suggestion that the Constitution can be thrown out is ridiculous.

[GOP lawmakers largely silent after Trump suggests termination of Constitution]

Asked to comment on Monday, Peltolas spokesman Josh Wilson said Rep. Peltola supports the Constitution.

Since his first posts, Trump has returned to Truth Social to insist that he does not want to end the Constitution.

The fake news is actually trying to convince the American people that I said I wanted to end the Constitution. It’s just more DISINFORMATION AND LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA and all their other hoaxes and scams, he said.

Trump’s latest attack on the US election has sparked outrage from party leaders on both sides of the aisle.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, linked Trump’s post to his recent dinner with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes .

For Donald Trump, last week was a dinner with anti-Semites. Now he calls for an end to constitutional democracy in the Americas. It is out of control and a danger to our democracy. Everyone must condemn this attack on our democracy, Schumer said on Twitter.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, RS.D., of course, said I disagreed with that when asked about Trump’s comments, according to POLITICO.

The White House also weighed in, chastising the former president for targeting the Constitution.

Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/politics/2022/12/05/alaska-delegation-responds-to-trumps-calls-for-termination-of-constitution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos