Adultery is a punishable offense in the Indonesian penal code
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Indonesia’s parliament on Tuesday passed a long-awaited and controversial revision to its penal code that criminalizes extramarital sex for citizens and visiting foreigners.
After ratification, the new penal code must be signed by the president, according to Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights Edward Hiariej. The penal code will not apply immediately.
He said the new law has a lot of implementing regulations that need to be worked out, so it’s impossible in a year, but it takes a maximum of three years to go from the old code to the new one.
A copy of the amended penal code obtained by The Associated Press includes several revised sections that make sex outside marriage punishable by one year in prison and cohabitation by six months, but adultery charges must be based on reports of policy filed by their spouse, parents or children. .
It also declares that the promotion of contraception and religious blasphemy are illegal, and it restores the ban on insulting a sitting president and vice president, state institutions, and national ideology. Insults to a sitting president must be reported by the president and can result in up to three years in prison.
Hiariej said the government provided the strictest possible explanation that distinguishes between insults and criticism.
The code maintains that abortion is a crime, but it adds exceptions for women with life-threatening medical conditions and for rape, provided the fetus is less than 12 weeks old, in line with what is already regulated in the law. Medical Practice Act 2004.
Rights groups have criticized some of the revisions as too broad or vague and warned that rushing them into the new penal code could penalize normal activity and threaten free speech and privacy rights.
However, some advocates hailed it as a victory for the country’s LGBTQ minority. Lawmakers in a fierce deliberation session finally agreed to repeal an article proposed by Islamic groups that would have made gay sex illegal.
The code would also preserve the death penalty within the criminal justice system despite calls from the National Human Rights Commission and other groups to abolish the death penalty, as dozens of other countries have done. .
The penal code had languished for decades as lawmakers in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation struggled to adapt its original culture and norms to the penal code, an enduring legacy of Dutch colonial administration.
Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation and third largest democracy, declared its independence on August 17, 1945.
A previous bill was set to pass in 2019, but President Joko Widodo has urged lawmakers to delay voting on the bill amid growing public criticism that has led to nationwide protests nationwide when tens of thousands of people took to the streets. Opponents said it lacked transparency in the legislative process and contained articles that discriminate against minorities. Widodo had tasked Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly with getting input from various communities while lawmakers discussed the articles.
A parliamentary task force finalized the bill in November and lawmakers unanimously approved it on Tuesday in what Laoly hailed as a historic step.
It turns out that it is not easy for us to break away from the living colonial legacy, even if this nation no longer wants to use colonial products, Laoly told a press conference.
Completing this process demonstrates that even 76 years after the adoption of the Dutch Penal Code as the Indonesian Penal Code, it is never too late to produce laws on our own, Laoly said. The Criminal Code reflects the civilization of a nation.
Under the new code, the death penalty will be imposed alternately with a probationary period. This means that a judge cannot immediately issue a death sentence. If within 10 years the convict behaves well, then the death sentence is commuted to life imprisonment or 20 years imprisonment.
The code also expands the existing blasphemy law and maintains a five-year prison term for deviations from the central tenets of the six recognized religions in Indonesia: Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism. Citizens could face a 10-year sentence under the bill for associating with organizations that follow Marxist-Leninist ideology and a four-year sentence for propagating communism.
Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday that laws criminalizing criticism of public leaders violate international law, and that the fact that certain forms of expression are considered insulting is not enough to justify restrictions or sanctions.
The danger of oppressive laws isn’t that they’re widely enforced, it’s that they provide a means of selective enforcement, said Andreas Harsono, senior Indonesia researcher at the group.
Many hotels, including in tourist areas like Bali and the Jakarta metropolis, risk losing their visitors, he added.
These laws allow police to extort bribes, officials to imprison political enemies, for example, with the blasphemy law, Harsono said.
