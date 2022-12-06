Did Trump Say Voter Fraud Enables the “Termination” of the US Constitution?





To claim:

After repeating his claim that the 2020 presidential election results were “fraudulent”, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on December 3, 2022: Massive fraud of this type and magnitude enables the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.

Assessment: Context

In a December 3, 2022, Truth Social article, Trump repeated his claim that the 2020 election results were fraudulent and argued that it allowed “the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the constitution”. Many interpreted this to mean that he called for the termination of the Constitution. Trump later denied this, arguing that he meant “immediate action must be taken to CORRECT THE WRONG” of voter fraud.

In early December 2022, former US President Donald Trump continued his campaign of election denial and called for the termination of the Constitution, among other “rules and regulations”, in order to return him to power. Trump’s controversial comments were posted on Truth Social on Dec. 3, following the release of a report detailing Twitter’s deliberations that led to his decision to remove links to a 2020 article in the New York Post describing e -emails allegedly found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden. , the son of then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In a post on his verified Truth Social account, Trump wrote:

So with the exposure of MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION working closely with big tech companies, the DNC and the Democratic Party throw you the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and declare yourself the LEGAL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “founders” did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!

Following Trump’s statement, many politicians from both parties criticized him, but many Republicans continued to express loyalty to Trump, who announced in November that he would run for president again in 2024. The House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had not commented on Trump’s statement. at the time of this writing.

“Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney wrote on Twitter: “Donald Trump thinks we should end ‘all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution’ to void the 2020 election. That was his view. on 1/6 and remains his view today. . No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution.”

[Learn more:Latest in the Hunter Biden Laptop Saga: CBS News Taps Expert Who Says It’s Real]

The “Twitter Files” were posted as a thread on writer Matt Taibi’s Twitter account and given to him by Elon Musk’s team. The thread describes Twitter’s decision to limit access to a New York Post article, published weeks before the 2020 presidential election, alleging Hunter Biden in 2015 tried to arrange a meeting between his father and an executive from a Ukrainian company that Hunter worked for. .

Trump didn’t explain what he meant by that statement, but on Dec. 5, 2022, he issued a follow-up denying that he called for “ending” the Constitution. He wrote:

The fake news is actually trying to convince the American people that I said I wanted to “end” the Constitution. It’s just more DISINFORMATION AND LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA and all their other hoaxes and scams. What I said was that when there is “MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION”, as was proven irrefutably in the 2020 Presidential Election, immediate action must be taken to CORRECT THE FAKE. Only FOOLS would disagree with this and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!

In summary, Trump posted on Truth Social that what he believed to be voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election allows “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” For this reason, we have assigned this claim a “Correct Attribution” rating.

Some viewers of the Truth Social post interpreted the statement to mean that he was calling for the termination of the Constitution. After that, Trump issued a follow-up statement denying that claim, arguing that in the original Truth Social post he meant that “action must be taken immediately to CORRECT THE WRONG” of voter fraud.

