At multi-party meeting, PM Modi calls for team effort to showcase India’s G20 Presidency

Calling for teamwork, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for cooperation from all political parties to make India’s G20 Presidency a great success.

Chairing a multi-party meeting, Prime Minister Modi stressed that the G20 presidency belongs to the whole nation. He added that today there is a global curiosity and attraction for India, which provides a unique opportunity to showcase India’s strengths to the world.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of all leaders in organizing various G20 events.

The Prime Minister stressed that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional grand metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our nation.

Highlighting the large number of visitors who would come to India during India’s G20 Presidency, the Prime Minister noted the potential for promoting tourism and boosting local economies of the venues where the G20 meetings would be held.

Political leaders who spoke at the event included Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, JP Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, Arvind Kejriwal, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sitaram Yechury, Chandrababu Naidu, MK Stalin, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Pashupatinath Paras, Eknath Shinde and KM Kader Mohideen.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi addressing members of the BJP national office stressed that party workers must instill a sense of pride and participation in all Indians in the G20 events. G20 functions should showcase India’s cultural and traditional assets. The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India’s presidency kicked off in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday. This was the first of 200 such meetings which will take place in 55 cities across India over the next year. India officially assumed the presidency of the G20 from Indonesia on December 1.

