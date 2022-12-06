Despite Donald Trump’s call to end the Constitution, Rep. Dave Joyce says he’ll back him if he’s the 2024 GOP nominee





WASHINGTON, DCUS Representative Dave Joyce would be willing to endorse former President Donald Trump as the Republican Parties 2024 presidential nominee if his constituents select him despite Trump’s weekend statement that the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution should be allowed to rectify baseless allegations of voter fraud that he has presented over the past two years.

In a Sunday morning interview with ABC News George Stephanopoulos, Joyce said he didn’t make a habit of speaking out on Trump’s tweet of the day when he was in office, and said he couldn’t really pursue every one of those crazy statements that come out of any of those candidates.

The South Russell Republican added that Trump lacks the ability to suspend the Constitution and described Trump’s statement as a fantasy. He told Orange High School graduate Stephanopoulos that hell supports whoever his party nominates for president in 2024, even if it’s Trump. He also said he didn’t believe Trump would be the party’s nominee because I think there are plenty of other good quality candidates out there.

I think it’s going to be a big field, Joyce said. I don’t think Donald Trump is going to clear the field like he did in 2016.

Cleveland.com has contacted Joyces’ office for additional comment. Joyce was among the first Republicans to acknowledge that Biden won the 2020 presidential election, issuing a statement saying it’s important to remember that the Constitution, which I swore to God to uphold, is fine. greater than any candidate or political party. He also voted to certify the election and publicly stated that the election was not stolen from Trump.

In a post on his Truth social media platform on Saturday, Trump reiterated his debunked claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, adding that massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates released a statement calling Trump’s attack on the Constitution anathema to the soul of our nation that should be universally condemned.

You can’t just love America when you win, Bates said.

U.S. Representative Mike Turner, a Republican from Dayton, was also asked about Trump’s claim during a Sunday morning appearance on CBS Face the Nation.

Turner said he disagreed with Trump’s statement and described it as one of 1,000 Trump statements he disagrees with. He said that Trump and all other presidential candidates will have to go through a political process before anyone becomes his party’s favorite or his candidate, and he thinks people will definitely take a statement like this into consideration. when evaluating a candidate.

Turner also said he was shocked, disgusted and sickened by Trump’s welcome of white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Adolph Hitler admirer Kanye West to his Mar-a-Lago estate. .

It’s an agonizing message for everyone, said Turner, who will chair the House Standing Select Committee on Intelligence when Republicans take control of the House of Representatives next year.

A statement from U.S. Senator Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio who will leave office in January, described Trump’s statement as another example of throwing back time to 2020 when voters focus on today’s challenges. and the future.

No one, not even a president, has the right to terminate provisions of the Constitution, Portman said.

Republican U.S. Representative Jim Jordan of Champaign County, a Trump ally who will chair the House Judiciary Committee next year, told conservative radio host Bob Frantz on Monday that he doesn’t think Trump actually wants get rid of the Constitution, which he called the greatest words ever put on paper next to the Bible. He described Trump’s statement as an expression of his frustration at the collusion between big government, big media and big tech to suppress information about Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election that he says would have could influence the election of Trump.

Jordan said his committee would focus on telling the truth to the American people and said he was pleased that Trump announced he would run again in 2024.

I want him to win, Jordan said of Trump. I hope he will. I think he will. And I will do everything to help him.

Sabrina Eaton covers government and politics in Washington, DC, for Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. Learn more about his work here.

