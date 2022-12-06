Two PML-Q AMPs announce their support for Imran Khan





BAHAWALPUR: Two PMAs from the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have announced their support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, parting ways with Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, FYR News reported Monday.

According to the details, two PML-Q AMPs, Dr. Muhammad Afzal and Chaudhry Ehsan-ul-Haq parted ways with Tariq Bashir Cheema and announced their support for Imran Khan under the leadership of Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi.

In a statement, Chaudhry Ehsan-ul-Haq said they parted ways with Tariq Bashir Cheema as the latter now works for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). We will support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Pervaiz Elahi, he added.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi promised to dissolve the Punjab Assembly at the call of former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khans.

The Punjab CM made the remarks during a meeting with the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Sibtan Khan. The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Moonis Elahi.

During the meeting, matters relating to political situations and rules and regulations of the Punjab Assembly were discussed. The meeting participants also discussed technical aspects of the constitutional situation before Imran Khan’s call.

On December 2, Imran Khan revealed that CM Pervaiz Elahi had signed the summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly and handed it over to him.

Imran Khan also made a conditional dialogue offer to the PDM government and said that the PDM must give us an official date for the general elections, otherwise we have the power to dissolve the assemblies.

The former PM said that the PML-Q is fully behind us in the struggle to dissolve the assemblies. Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi also assured me that when I say the Assembly will be dissolved, he added.

