2022: A year to live dangerously





PARIS: From Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the overthrow of abortion laws in the United States, here’s a roundup of the biggest events that will mark 2022. War in Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin launches the biggest invasion in Europe since World War II when he sends troops into Ukraine on February 24 to “demilitarize and denazify” the country, causing millions of Ukrainians to flee abroad. The West imposes unprecedented sanctions on Moscow and sends billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, thwarting Putin’s attempt to capture the capital, Kyiv, and overthrow the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the south, however, Russian forces captured most of Ukraine’s Black Sea coastline, including the port of Mariupol, which was destroyed in a three-month siege. Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. In April, Russian forces are accused of having massacred dozens of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. In September, Ukrainian forces regain ground in the northeast and south. Putin hastily annexed four regions controlled by Russia, a move condemned as illegal by the United Nations. In November, Ukrainian forces scored their biggest victory to date when Russian forces withdrew from the southern port of Kherson, ending an eight-month occupation. Nightmare on Downing Street Britain has its fifth Conservative Prime Minister in six years. Rishi Sunak takes office in October after his tax cut predecessor, Liz Truss, self-fueled in just 44 days, the shortest tenure ever for a British leader. Truss’ meteoric fall, triggered by a disastrous mini budget, caps off a tumultuous 2022 in Britain. The year is marked by the death of its oldest monarch, Queen Elizabeth 2, at the age of 96 and the forced resignation of Brexiteer Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a series of scandals. Abortion shock in the United States The United States Supreme Court sends shockwaves around the world in June when it overturns its landmark 1973 decision, Roe v. Wade, which enshrined nationwide access to abortion. Following the ruling, abortion bans are being introduced by Republicans in 16 US states, which are home to 26.5 million women. The issue impacts November midterms. There are weaker-than-expected gains for Donald Trump loyalists in the Republican camp, as US voters in several states side with candidates advocating abortion access. Trump, however, announces that he will run for president again in 2024. Control of Xi cements President Xi Jinping is cementing his control as head of China after winning a historic third term in November as head of the world’s second-largest economy. But the Chinese are losing patience with the instant lockdowns, mass testing and restrictions on movement occasioned by its zero-Covid strategy. Thousands of people are taking part in days of protests against the restrictions in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Urumqi, Wuhan and other cities. Some even dare to call for Xi’s resignation. Xi’s increasingly unchecked power is also causing concern in Taiwan, after China held massive military drills around the island. Heat wave after heat wave Europe is experiencing the hottest summer in its history, with the mercury hitting 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time in Britain. Parts of the Arctic and Antarctic, China and the United States are also experiencing record high temperatures. Extreme weather events linked to climate change continue to wreak havoc in developing countries. Floods in Pakistan are affecting large swaths of the country, Nigeria is suffering its worst flooding in a decade and parts of drought-stricken Somalia are at risk of famine. At the UN climate summit in Egypt (COP27), developing countries finally managed to convince wealthy polluters to agree to contribute to a “loss and damage” fund to compensate poorer countries for the damage climatic. Inflation bites The invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions against Russia are creating an energy crisis on a scale not seen in half a century, with gas and electricity costs skyrocketing globally. world. Britain is seeing its energy bills double in the space of a year. Soaring energy prices are also a factor in Sri Lanka’s cost of living crisis, which in August forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee abroad. Inflation is soaring globally, prompting central banks to aggressively raise interest rates, raising fears of another major debt crisis. The far right on the march The far right is making unprecedented gains in Europe. Italian voters elect their most right-wing leader since World War II in the person of post-fascist instigator Giorgia Meloni. Sweden’s anti-immigration Democrats are the big winners in a general election that brings the country’s conservatives to power. In France, a push from both the far right and the far left is stripping center-right President Emmanuel Macron of his parliamentary majority. But in Latin America, the right is in decline. Veteran left-winger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva makes a stunning return to Brazil, ousting far-right starter Jair Bolsonaro. Left-wing leaders also come to power in Colombia and Honduras. Iran’s Great Unveiling In Iran, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating the country’s Islamic dress code has sparked the biggest protests in years. On the streets and on social media, women and girls are defiantly removing their headscarves in an unprecedented challenge to the country’s religious leaders. Iran is seeking to quell the protests by sentencing some of the protesters to death. More than 300 people were killed in the unrest, authorities said Nov. 29.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manilatimes.net/2022/12/06/news/2022-a-year-of-living-dangerously/1869204 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos