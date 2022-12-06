China’s COVID protests are powerful, but they can’t challenge Xi Jinping’s regime

Consider the following. The COVID protests are the largest anti-government movement in China since the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989. But they have been much smaller, drawing thousands of people unlike 1989, when millions of people took to the streets.

By contrast, the COVID protests have been relatively modest in size despite the depth and breadth of protesters’ central grievance against the forced confinement of hundreds of millions of people to their homes and to field hospitals. The closures have been linked to suicide, miscarriages, firesand many other cases of collateral damage and yet, in a country of 1.4 billion people, the total number of protesters is more likely to number in the tens of thousands than in the millions.

The protests are important for the simple fact that they took place, not because of the danger they pose to the government. The Chinese state is incredibly strong. This is partly because China has installed, by one estimate, 600 million surveillance cameras and has one of the densest police networks in the world. It is also because a crucial ingredient needed to launch a sustained mass movement is lacking in China: collective action and an independent civil society.

Let’s take Russia as a comparison. Russia is called an electoral autocracy and the regime of President Vladimir Putin is very repressive. Yet Russia still has remnants of legitimate organized opposition to Putin. This is not the case in China. Despite its globalized economy and large middle class, Chinese society is more closed than that of Russia. In the lead up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, a survey carried out by Western researchers showed that only 8% of Russian citizens were in favor of sending troops to Ukraine. It is unimaginable that Western researchers could conduct similar investigations unhindered in China, let alone on the eve of a major military operation.

Internet is also more restricted in China. Google operates in Russia, although subject to heavy censorship. But it is forbidden in China. Twitter and Facebook too. China has a sophisticated system for censoring and removing anti-government content from social media, and its most popular communication tools, such as WeChat, are carefully monitored. The technology that has been used elsewhere to organize protests is incapable of performing this function in China.

Moreover, the private sector, however economically strong, has never been able to challenge the regime. China’s private sector now generates more than 60% of gross domestic product and 80% of urban employment. But its economic power has not yet translated into political power. China’s revered high-tech luminaries don’t seem to measure up or have any desire to oppose the power of the Chinese state.

In 2020, for example, just days before the largest initial public offering in history, Xi canceled a planned stock launch for Ant Group, a fintech subsidiary of Alibaba. Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, was often considered politically untouchable. Not so. The usually visible and outspoken Ma then largely disappeared from public view.

The only way the COVID protests can threaten the security of the Chinese Communist Party is if Chinese leaders themselves split over the issue, an unlikely development at the current level of protests and even as the protests continue to escalate. Xi just secured his third five-year term by methodically configuring his leadership team with trusted allies. Autocracies fail because of elite rebellions, argues study. Xi does not face this danger.

The protests may not have damaged the Communist Party’s foundations of power, but they are a sign that people’s faith in their government, in its ability to solve problems and its ability to protect human well-being public, has eroded. It seems to have dawned on many people, whether they participated in the protests or not, that this government, with its luster of infallibility, has mismanaged and is ill-prepared for a gigantic public health crisis.

The protests have forced the hand of the Chinese government to open up the country on a timetable it has not chosen, but also on a timetable that leaves the country potentially unprepared for a major virus outbreak. Chinese vaccines are not as effective as Western vaccines and the country has wasted three years implementing its zero COVID policy rather than expanding medical resources, increasing the number of hospital beds and vaccinating its vulnerable population with effective vaccines. This is not an auspicious scenario and the government in Beijing will soon learn how damaging its missteps have been. At a time when she needs the trust of her people the most, she may have less than she has in decades.

Yasheng Huang is Professor of Global Economics and Management at MIT Sloan School of Management and author of The Rise and the Fall of the EAST: Examination, Autocracy, Stability, and Technology in Chinese History and Today.