PM Modi at multi-stakeholder meeting – ThePrint – ANIFeed





New Delhi [India]Dec 6 (ANI): Noting that India’s G20 Presidency is an honor for the country that every Indian should be proud of, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought cooperation from political parties for its success and called them stakeholders. India’s G20 presidency is an honor for the country, something every Indian should be proud of, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told political parties at the meeting on Monday. Sources said the prime minister told an all-party meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan that India’s G20 chairmanship was not just an honor for a particular individual or political party, but for the whole nation. “This is a very proud moment for us as a nation and we are all stakeholders so we all need to cooperate and make this a huge success,” sources quoted the prime minister as saying. Elaborating further on how this provides India with an opportunity to showcase its vast cultural heritage, the Prime Minister said: “There was a time when everyone would consider India only up to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, but now we can show the world the invisible India which is beautiful and dynamic but united. The sources also said that the Prime Minister has called on all political parties to fully participate and encourage public partnership and engagement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a multi-party meeting on Monday to stress the importance of India’s G20 chairmanship and brief leaders on the government’s approach. Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among those present. at the meeting held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Among the leaders who spoke at the meeting were former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, JP Nadda and N Chandrababu Naidu among others. On behalf of the government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the meeting. The opening speech was delivered by the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, followed by a presentation by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Senior government ministers including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the meeting. India officially assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. Last month, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India in the presence of Prime Minister Modi at the Bali summit for the coming year. (ANI) This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.

