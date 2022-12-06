Trump faces another judgment in Georgia





Donald Trump has been 0 for a lot in Georgia since 2016.

While the ex-president won the Peach State six years ago en route to the White House, it’s been a disastrous playing field for him ever since, rejecting his first re-election bid and rematch contenders at mid-term. His former aides and allies, meanwhile, are being called before a special in-state grand jury to investigate his efforts to unseat President Joe Bidens in 2020.

On Tuesday, Trump’s Georgia futility could continue unless former Georgia running back Herschel Walker, a Heisman Trophy winner, can drag the MAGA banner over the line.

Georgia’s Senate runoff represents Trump’s latest opportunity to recast a painful midterm season in which his election-unwilling candidates slumped in swing states, casting a shadow over his fledgling 2024 presidential bid. A victory for Walker would be a rare victory for one of Trump’s recruits and potentially energize his lackluster campaign, while helping Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell limit Democratic power in Washington.

But a Walker loss would add to GOP frustration at Trump’s political interference, after his obsession with false claims of voter fraud was widely blamed for costing the party control of the Senate in two rounds of voting. in Georgia in 2021.

The ex-presidents’ record in Georgia is so poor that he was not wanted in the state as Walker tried to oust Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in recent weeks. Most infuriatingly for Trump, his hand-picked nominee has spent his time closing in on newly re-elected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who far exceeded the walkers’ vote totals in November. Kemp defeated a Trump-backed primary challenger earlier this year, defying former presidents’ bid to avenge his refusal to unseat Bidens narrowly in victory in the state in 2020.

Despite being persona non grata in the Senate runoff, Trump only called a tele-rally in Georgia on Monday night when it was likely he couldn’t do any damage given that nearly 2 million of Georgians voted early.

A vote for Raphael Warnock is a vote to give Chuck Schumer and the lopsided far-left Democrats full control of the US Senate. We can’t let that happen, Trump said during the brief appearance.

But if Walker loses on Tuesday, Trump’s poor record in many midterm elections that matter in 2022 will be complete and there will be strong reason that after embracing weak candidates in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona, he cost the Republican Party again. Senate control.

Walker, for example, has denied several reports that he pressured women or encouraged them to have abortions, despite previously saying on the campaign trail that he supported a ban on the procedure without exception. CNNs KFile raised further doubts about Walkers residency when it revealed he was receiving a principal residence-only tax break this year on his home in the Dallas, Texas area. KFile also reported that Walker described himself as living in Texas during a 2022 campaign speech. And Walker’s bizarre comments, such as a recent speech about whether it was better to be a wolf- werewolf or vampire, have raised questions about his suitability for office.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, another GOP politician from the state who stood up to Trump, described Walker last week to CNN’s Erin Burnett as possibly the worst Republican candidate in the history of politics.

But Trump really needs Walker through on Tuesday.

The ex-president’s recent lack of success alongside his increasingly extreme rhetoric and associations, including with anti-Semites, is one reason some Republicans and major donors say he Now is the time to turn to a new presidential prospect: perhaps Florida’s newly reelected Governor Ron DeSantis. So Trump badly needs a win for Walker to reset impressions of his stuttering presidential bid following a low-powered deployment.

But a loss would be further proof for any Republicans who want to listen that the approach and reputation of ex-presidents is toxic among swing-state and national electorates who will decide the presidency in 2024. And it would suggest that the path to following for the party could be inflamed by genuine conservatives like Kemp who keep their distance from Trump.

It’s far too early to strike Trump out in 2024, given his magnetic grip on the Republican base and his strong influence on the incoming Republican House majority. But if ex-presidents’ political careers are on a downward spiral, it’s safe to say they started in Georgia.

Georgia’s Senate runoff caps two extraordinary years in which the state emerged, somewhat unexpectedly, as the nation’s most competitive battleground.

If he wins, Warnock would welcome a full six-year term with relief, after his fourth run, two general elections and two ballots in two years and he would give Democrats an expanded 51-49 majority in the Senate.

If Walker wins, however, the Republican will restore the perilous 50-50 balance in the chamber that for the past two years has only tipped in favor of the Democrats because of Vice President Kamala Harris’ decisive votes. .

Georgia’s political ascendancy embodies the multiple forces that define American politics. He is part of a racially diverse nation that blurs the presidential map. He witnessed a duel between a Republican legislature accused of suppressing the franchise and voters who repeatedly show up in large numbers to ensure their voices are heard.

The states’ agonizing racial history is a constant backdrop, especially in the struggle between Warnock, a senior pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church of Martin Luther King Jr.s, and Walker, a hero to many in the state. after his brilliant college football career.

Georgia has also become the epicenter of rare Republican resistance to Trump’s attempt to overthrow American democracy.

During a call on January 2, 2021, Trump asked Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough votes to overturn Bidens’ victory. A transcript of the call shows Raffensperger repeatedly pushing back against Trump’s wild fraud plots. Numbers are numbers, numbers don’t lie, Raffensperger later told the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In December 2020, the then-president also called on Kemp to pressure him to convince state lawmakers to overturn Bidens’ victory in the state. But the governor said he had no authority to do so, sources told CNN.

In revenge, Trump endorsed the main challengers against both men. He said his pick for secretary of state, Georgia Rep. Jody Hice, would end the fraud, while the incumbent would not. The ex-presidents endorsed candidate for Kemps’ job, former Sen. David Perdue, who lost to Democrat Jon Ossoff in a 2021 runoff, signed up for Trump’s campaign denial, saying during a debate that the 2020 election had been rigged and stolen.

But Trump’s two picks had disastrous results in the primary in huge embarrassment for the former president. Kemp beat Perdue 74% to 22% and Raffensperger dispatched Hice 52% to 33%. Both incumbents were subsequently re-elected in November.

Trump’s humiliation was becoming a bit of a habit in Georgia. In the 2020 Peach State general election, he became the first Republican to lose in the longtime Southern Republican stronghold since ex-President George HW Bush was edged out by Bill Clinton in 1992 when he went to the White House.

On the eve of the Senate runoff in January 2021, Trump returned to Georgia to campaign for the then Sens. Kelly Loeffler and Perdue. He criticized Kemp and made false claims of voter fraud, adding to longstanding doubts he had already sown about mail-in voting among GOP voters during the Covid-19 pandemic. The two GOP senators quickly lost.

All of this helps explain why many observers have concluded that in the run-off, Trump actually helped Warnock more than Walker.

In a CNN/SSRS poll released Friday, Trump had just a 39% favorable rating and a 54% unfavorable rating among likely voters in Georgia. (Bidens’ approval rating was also underwater, which is why he didn’t set foot in Georgia either.)

Walker, however, insists a strong Republican turnout on Tuesday can give him the win.

Before a big game, I don’t sleep, because I’m ready, he said during a final campaign stop in the suburbs of Georgia. It is a question of participation. Now we have to get in the game. We can’t sit on the sidelines anymore.

