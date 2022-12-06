ECP proposes removing Imran Khan from PTI chairmanship





PTI President Imran Khan virtually addresses the media in this undated file photo. – PTI InstagramECP is launching a process to remove Imran Khan as PTI Chairman. The head of PTI declares that the opinion of ECP is illegal. The procedure will begin on December 13.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday launched the process of impeachment of Imran Khan as President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following his disqualification over the Toshakhana case, according to a report in The News.

According to ECP sources, a notice was sent to the head of the PTI and the case was set for a hearing on December 13.

The election commission will also resume hearing on a show cause notice to the PTI based on the judgment of the foreign funding case on the same day, the publication reported.

However, a senior PTI leader questioned the legality of the advice to the party chairman and said it had already been decided to write to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for an explanation.

He insisted that there was no legal basis for removing a party leader and that there was no impediment to a convicted person leading or becoming a member of a political party.

The Electoral Act 2017 did not retain the provision, which was part of section 5(1) of the former Political Parties Ordinance 2002, which read as follows: Every citizen, not being service of Pakistan, has the right to form or be a member of a political party or to be otherwise associated with a political party or to take part in political activities or to be elected as a member of the office of a political party: provided that a person shall not be appointed or be a member of the office of a political party party if he is not qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora under Article 63 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan or under any other law for the time being Obliged.

It is pertinent to note that a three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by then Chief Justice Saqib Nisar in 2018 and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard petitions challenging the 2017 electoral law.

The bench ruled in its judgment that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was unqualified to serve as the chairman of the PML-N.

Last October, the commission had disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana dismissal under section 63(1)(p) for making false statements and incorrect statement and the written order stated that the respondent had intentionally and deliberately violated the provisions contained [in] Sections 137, 167 and 173 of the 2017 Election Act, as he made false declarations and an incorrect statement before the commission in the statement of assets and liabilities he filed for the year 2020-21 .

The ECP also stated in its order: Accordingly, he (Imran Khan) ceases to be a member of the National Assembly and legal action shall be taken against him under Section 190 (2) of the Election Act of 2017.

